12 Timeless Travel Watches for Festival Season

Heading to Toronto? Discover the latest in status travel timepieces for men and women that will keep you prompt on the go and at home.

The Toronto Film Festival is in full swing, with festivities and premieres welcoming Hollywood’s best dressed. Whether paired with gowns or tuxedos, show-stopping time pieces handcrafted with 18K gold and diamond accents (for her) or classic dual time-zone watches (for him) elevate the red carpet. Here are 12 upscale timepieces sure to keep you on-time and on everyone's who-wore-what-list.

Womens

1. Blancpain

In the Villeret Women’s Date an opaline dial embellished with diamond hour markers is housed in a 33mm,18-karat red gold case with diamond-accented bezel; $37,100, at Blancpain, NYC and Las Vegas or blancpain.com.

2. Patek Philippe

On a 35.2mm steel case, a bezel set with 56 diamonds highlights the gradated dial on this self-winding Ladies’ Automatic Nautilus $34,020, at Gearys, Beverly Hills, and Watches of Switzerland, NYC or patek.com.

3. Chopard

The self-winding Happy Sport Oval is splashed with 0.19 carats of floating diamonds in the 31.31 x 29mm case, on a bracelet of steel and 18-karat rose gold; $20,300, at Chopard, NYC and Costa Mesa or chopard.com.

4. Omega

The Constellation Manhattan features a two-tone bracelet with 18-karat yellow gold; the mother-of-pearl dial is in a 25mm case with a paved diamond bezel; $7,450, at Omega, NYC, and Beverly Center, L.A., or omegawatches.com.

5. Bulgari

The iconic Serpenti Seduttori’s case is set with 38 brilliant-cut diamonds on an 18-karat rose gold bracelet; $27,1000, at Bulgari, NYC, and Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills or bulgari.com.

6. Rolex

A pink opal dial of Roman numerals offset with diamonds in a 36mm case comes on a President bracelet crafted in 18-karat white gold; $58,950, at Tourneau Time Machine, NYC, and Gearys, Beverly Hills or rolex.com.

7. IWC

A diamond-set bezel frames the dial on IWC’s Da Vinci Automatic 36; the 36mm case and bracelet are crafted in 18-karat 5N red gold; $37,000, at IWC Schaffhausen, New York and Beverly Hills or iwc.com.

Mens

1. Rolex

The latest GMT-Master II in Oystersteel features an arrow-tipped hand to tell time in one’s home city on a 40mm case; $9,250, at Rolex at Wempe Jewelers, NYC, and Rolex at Gearys, Santa Monica or rolex.com.

2. Glashutte Original

Thirty-five time zones represented by airport codes are found on the 44mm stainless steel Senator Cosmopolite; $21,500, at Wempe Jewelers, NYC, and Feldmar WatchCo., L.A. or glashuette-original.com.

3. Breguet

The Americas layered over a guilloched wave motif is one of the three continent dials of the 43mm Classique Hora Mundi 5717 in platinum; $94,200, at Breguet, Beverly Hills and NYC or breguet.com.

4. Hublot

Housed in a 45mm carbon-fiber case, the Big Bang Unico GMT Carbon features an arrow-tipped hour hand and day/night indicator on a skeleton dial; $23,100, at Hublot, NYC and Beverly Hills or hublot.com.

5. Parmigiani Fleurier

A second time zones sits at 12 o’clock for easy reading on the 42.8mm Toric Retrograde Hemisphere with black opaline dial; $18,400, at Feldmar Watch Co., L.A., and Cellini Jewelers, NYC or parmigiani.com.

This story first appeared in the Sept. 4 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.