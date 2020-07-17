'13 Reasons Why' Again Reigns Over Top TV Songs Chart in Its Final Season

Daniel Caesar’s “Best Part,” featuring H.E.R., rules the June 2020 list.

The fourth and final season of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why again launches the show onto The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Songs chart, powered by Tunefind, with Daniel Caesar’s “Best Part,” featuring H.E.R., ruling the June 2020 tally.

Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending that data with sales and streaming information tracked by Nielsen Music during the corresponding period of June 2020.

Caesar’s “Best Part” reigns after being featured in the penultimate episode, “Prom,” of the series, released alongside the rest of the fourth season on June 5. The song racked up 18.2 million on-demand streams and 4,000 digital downloads in June 2020, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

13 Reasons Why led the chart multiple other times while it aired over the years, most recently when Billie Eilish and Khalid’s “Lovely” ruled the May 2018 list, while seven of the April 2017 ranking’s top 10 came from the series.

“Best Part” reached the Billboard Hot 100 during its original release, peaking at No. 75 in October 2018, Caesar’s highest-charting song on the survey to date.

Caesar leads Tyler Childers’ “Lady May,” which ranks at No. 2 after appearing in the second episode of the third season of Yellowstone, which premiered on June 28.

“Lady May,” featured as the closing track on Childers’ 2017 album Purgatory, scored 7.5 million on-demand streams and 6,000 downloads in June 2020. Its download count toward the July 11-dated Billboard charts allowed the song to debut at No. 11 on the Country Digital Song Sales list and at No. 44 on the all-format Digital Song Sales tally with 4,000 downloads in the tracking week ending July 2.

Rank, Song, Artist, Show (Network)

1. "Best Part (feat. H.E.R.)," Daniel Caesar, 13 Reasons Why (Netflix)

2. "Lady May," Tyler Childers, Yellowstone (Paramount)

3. "Don't Look Back (feat. Kotomi & Ryan Elder)," Rick and Morty, Rick and Morty (Cartoon Network)

4. "Habits (Stay High)," Tove Lo, The Order (Netflix)

5. "Nothing Without You," Tanerelle, Insecure (HBO)

6. "Would You Come Home," Tyler Blackburn, Roswell, New Mexico (The CW)

7. "Tell Me (feat. Saoirse Ronan)," Johnny Jewel, Killing Eve (BBC)

8. "Lost Without You," Freya Ridings, Love, Victor (Hulu)

9. "The Good Side," Troye Sivan, 13 Reasons Why (Netflix)

10. "Condemned," Zach Bryan, Yellowstone (Paramount)