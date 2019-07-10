14 Beach-Ready Finds From Designers Loved by Spike Lee, Elle Fanning, Amber Heard

On a summer getaway, stay fashion forward with Gucci, Hermes, Fendi and Tory Burch for him and her.

This summer, shop beach looks for men and women to stay chic in the sun with labels adored by Spike Lee, Amber Heard, Elle Fanning, Leonardo DiCaprio and more stars. Below are six must-haves for him.

1. Borsalino

Grosgrain-trimmed straw hat; $270, mrporter.com.

2. Onia

Linen and modal micro-striped polo; $95, modaoperandi.com.

3. Oliver Peoples

Cary Grant Sun unisex frames, inspired by the style worn by the actor in 1959's North by Northwest. Spike Lee is a fan of the brand; $415, at Oliver Peoples, Malibu Country Mart, or oliverpeoples.com.

4. Hermes

Cotton "3 Surfs" beach towel; $580, at Hermes stores nationwide, 800-441-4488 or hermes.com.

5. Orlebar Brown

Bulldog swim short with a colorful design by contemporary painter Rob Wyn Yates. Leonardo DiCaprio wears the designer; $345, orlebarbrown.com.

6. Gucci

Logo-detailed rubber slides; $290, mrporter.com.

And here are eight statement beauty pieces for her.

1. Fendi

Black F is Fendi sunglasses. Elle Fanning sported Fendi shades out and about in Cannes; $380, fendi.com.

2. Clyde

Woven seagrass "Odesa" hat with ribbon detail; $285, modaoperandi.com.

3. Marysia

One-shoulder scalloped stretch-crepe "Santa Barbara" swimsuit; $349, net-a-porter.com.

4. Mi Golondrina x Capitol

Hand-embroidered El Baile cotton skirt created by artisans in Aguascalientes; $495, at Capitol + Irene Neuwirth, Brentwood Country Mart or migolondrina.com.

5. Pomellato

Nudo Deep Blue rings in blue topaz with agate ($3,600), lapis ($4,200) or turquoise ($4,200); at pomellato.com.

6. Tory Burch

Woven "Patos" sandals; $278, at Tory Burch, Beverly Hills, 310-274-2394, or toryburch.com.

7. Christian Louboutin

Portugaba travel tote with fringe and ceramic beading. Amber Heard has carried a version of the bag; $1,990, at Christian Louboutin, West Hollywood, or christianlouboutin.com.

8. Fendi

Polka-dot "DeFender" sunglasses; $565 at fendi.com.