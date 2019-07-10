14 Beach-Ready Finds From Designers Loved by Spike Lee, Elle Fanning, Amber Heard
On a summer getaway, stay fashion forward with Gucci, Hermes, Fendi and Tory Burch for him and her.
This summer, shop beach looks for men and women to stay chic in the sun with labels adored by Spike Lee, Amber Heard, Elle Fanning, Leonardo DiCaprio and more stars. Below are six must-haves for him.
1. Borsalino
Grosgrain-trimmed straw hat; $270, mrporter.com.
2. Onia
Linen and modal micro-striped polo; $95, modaoperandi.com.
3. Oliver Peoples
Cary Grant Sun unisex frames, inspired by the style worn by the actor in 1959's North by Northwest. Spike Lee is a fan of the brand; $415, at Oliver Peoples, Malibu Country Mart, or oliverpeoples.com.
4. Hermes
Cotton "3 Surfs" beach towel; $580, at Hermes stores nationwide, 800-441-4488 or hermes.com.
5. Orlebar Brown
Bulldog swim short with a colorful design by contemporary painter Rob Wyn Yates. Leonardo DiCaprio wears the designer; $345, orlebarbrown.com.
6. Gucci
Logo-detailed rubber slides; $290, mrporter.com.
And here are eight statement beauty pieces for her.
1. Fendi
Black F is Fendi sunglasses. Elle Fanning sported Fendi shades out and about in Cannes; $380, fendi.com.
2. Clyde
Woven seagrass "Odesa" hat with ribbon detail; $285, modaoperandi.com.
3. Marysia
One-shoulder scalloped stretch-crepe "Santa Barbara" swimsuit; $349, net-a-porter.com.
4. Mi Golondrina x Capitol
Hand-embroidered El Baile cotton skirt created by artisans in Aguascalientes; $495, at Capitol + Irene Neuwirth, Brentwood Country Mart or migolondrina.com.
5. Pomellato
Nudo Deep Blue rings in blue topaz with agate ($3,600), lapis ($4,200) or turquoise ($4,200); at pomellato.com.
6. Tory Burch
Woven "Patos" sandals; $278, at Tory Burch, Beverly Hills, 310-274-2394, or toryburch.com.
7. Christian Louboutin
Portugaba travel tote with fringe and ceramic beading. Amber Heard has carried a version of the bag; $1,990, at Christian Louboutin, West Hollywood, or christianlouboutin.com.
8. Fendi
Polka-dot "DeFender" sunglasses; $565 at fendi.com.