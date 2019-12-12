14 Leather Power Pieces From Labels Loved by Reese Witherspoon and Jane Fonda

Sleek and chic outfits (for the office and beyond) from brands including Hermes, Max Mara and Salvatore Ferragamo.

These three head-to-toe looks offer inspiration on how to wear leather items — some faux, some real, all new this winter — to the office. From boots and bags to coats and jackets, here are 12 pieces to add to the fashion go-getter's wardrobe.

1. Pierre Hardy

Red calfskin leather pumps; $695, pierrehardy.com.

2. Tanya Taylor

Faux patent leather Veronica skirt; $365, tanyataylor.com.

3. Tanya Taylor

Silk jersey Marion top; $225, tanyataylor.com.

4. Hermès

Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon and Sofia Vergara have sported Hermes purses. Carry the Cinhetic City Electric calfskin leather bag; price upon request, at Hermès stores nationwide, 800-441-4488 or hermes.com.

1. Sportmax

Calf leather trench coat; $3,790, at Max Mara, Chicago, 312-475-9500, and sportmax.com.

2. Sportmax

Cotton trench dress; $975, at Max Mara, Chicago, 312-475-9500, and sportmax.com.

3. Paris Texas

Knee-high stiletto boots in mock croc-embossed calf leather; $825, fwrd.com.

4. Salvatore Ferragamo

Armie Hammer and Angelina Jolie are Ferragamo fans. Try the Bicolor leather Studio handbag; $2,800, at Salvatore Ferragamo boutiques and ferragamo.com.

1. Johanna Ortiz

Python-print faux leather midi skirt; $1,150, fwrd.com.

2. Max Mara

Leather bomber jacket from the brand that made Nancy Pelosi's red power coat; price upon request, at Max Mara, Chicago, 312-475-9500, and maxmara.com.

3. Salvatore Ferragamo Eyewear

Alicia Keys and Jane Fonda also love Ferragamo. Try the gradient wire sunglasses; $400, ferragamo.com.

4. Mark Cross

Grace belt bag with detachable belt and chain strap; $2,490, at Mark Cross, New York, and markcross.com.

5. Aminah Abdul Jillil

Lambskin leather ankle booties; $398, aminahabduljillil.com.

6. Salvatore Ferragamo

Trifolio top handle calfskin colorblock Italian-made handbag with Gancini closure and gold details; $2,300, at Salvatore Ferragamo boutiques and ferragamo.com.

