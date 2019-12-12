STYLE 14 Leather Power Pieces From Labels Loved by Reese Witherspoon and Jane Fonda 7:00 AM PST 12/12/2019 by THR Staff FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Lisa Shin Sleek and chic outfits (for the office and beyond) from brands including Hermes, Max Mara and Salvatore Ferragamo. These three head-to-toe looks offer inspiration on how to wear leather items — some faux, some real, all new this winter — to the office. From boots and bags to coats and jackets, here are 12 pieces to add to the fashion go-getter's wardrobe. 1. Pierre Hardy Red calfskin leather pumps; $695, pierrehardy.com. 2. Tanya Taylor Faux patent leather Veronica skirt; $365, tanyataylor.com. 3. Tanya Taylor Silk jersey Marion top; $225, tanyataylor.com. 4. Hermès Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon and Sofia Vergara have sported Hermes purses. Carry the Cinhetic City Electric calfskin leather bag; price upon request, at Hermès stores nationwide, 800-441-4488 or hermes.com. 1. Sportmax Calf leather trench coat; $3,790, at Max Mara, Chicago, 312-475-9500, and sportmax.com. 2. Sportmax Cotton trench dress; $975, at Max Mara, Chicago, 312-475-9500, and sportmax.com. 3. Paris Texas Knee-high stiletto boots in mock croc-embossed calf leather; $825, fwrd.com. 4. Salvatore Ferragamo Armie Hammer and Angelina Jolie are Ferragamo fans. Try the Bicolor leather Studio handbag; $2,800, at Salvatore Ferragamo boutiques and ferragamo.com. 1. Johanna Ortiz Python-print faux leather midi skirt; $1,150, fwrd.com. 2. Max Mara Leather bomber jacket from the brand that made Nancy Pelosi's red power coat; price upon request, at Max Mara, Chicago, 312-475-9500, and maxmara.com. 3. Salvatore Ferragamo Eyewear Alicia Keys and Jane Fonda also love Ferragamo. Try the gradient wire sunglasses; $400, ferragamo.com. 4. Mark Cross Grace belt bag with detachable belt and chain strap; $2,490, at Mark Cross, New York, and markcross.com. 5. Aminah Abdul Jillil Lambskin leather ankle booties; $398, aminahabduljillil.com. 6. Salvatore Ferragamo Trifolio top handle calfskin colorblock Italian-made handbag with Gancini closure and gold details; $2,300, at Salvatore Ferragamo boutiques and ferragamo.com. This story first appeared in the 2019 Women in Entertainment Power 100 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe. FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME THR Staff THRnews@thr.com @thr