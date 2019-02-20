14 Glittering Pieces of Hollywood-Inspired Jewelry to Wear on Oscars Weekend

Go Art Deco for the 91st annual awards show.

Razzle-dazzle on Oscar night in Art Deco-style diamond jewels, inspired by the glamorous height of Hollywood’s Golden Age. It really is all that jazz — here are 14 pieces of jewelry by Harry Winston, Cartier, Chanel and more to make your Oscars weekend outfits sparkle.

1. David Webb octagonal-cut amethyst, diamond and black enamel cuff set in 18-karat gold and platinum; $215,000, at David Webb, Beverly Hills, 310-858-8006.

2. Tiffany & Co. Blue Book Collection platinum, 18-karat gold and diamond link necklace; price upon request, at Tiffany & Co. in Beverly Hills, (310) 273-8880.

3. Jacob & Co. Colombian emerald ring (10.73 carats) with baguette-cut sapphires and diamonds in 18-karat white gold from the High Jewelry Collection; price upon request, at Jacob & Co., 212-719-5887.

4. Harry Winston Central Park Mosaic bracelet from the New York Collection with emeralds (25.64 carats), 129 sapphires, aquamarines and 424 baguette and round-cut brilliant diamonds (20.04 carats) set in platinum; price upon request, at Harry Winston, 800-988-4110.

5. Cartier High Jewelry bracelet with pink cushion-shaped garnets, onyx and brilliant-cut diamonds set in 18-karat white gold; price upon request, by appointment only at select Cartier boutiques, 800-227-8437.

6. Cartier High Jewelry earrings with 4.53-carat and 4.50-carat pink spinels, onyx and 287 brilliant-cut diamonds set in platinum; price upon request, by appointment only at select Cartier boutiques, 800-227-8437.

7. Fred Leighton Art Deco bracelet by Marianne Ostier with 62 carats of diamonds set in platinum (circa 1938); price upon request, at Fred Leighton, 212-288-1872.

8. Van Cleef & Arpels Zip Antique “Couleur” necklace featuring diamonds and onyx set in 18-karat white gold; price upon request, at Van Cleef & Arpels, 877-826-2533.

9. Chanel Fine Jewelry Eventail cuff with white and black diamonds set in 18-karat white gold; price upon request, at Chanel Fine Jewelry boutiques, 800-550-0005.

10. Chanel Fine Jewelry Coromandel Fleur de Laque mother-of-pearl and diamond earrings set in 18-karat white and yellow gold (inspired by the Chinese lacquer screens in Coco Chanel’s rue Cambon apartment); price upon request, at Chanel Fine Jewelry boutiques, 800-550-0005.

11. Chopard Haute Joaillerie Collection platinum and triangle-cut diamond drop earrings (totaling 18.51 carats); price upon request, at Chopard boutiques, 800-246-7273.

12. Harry Winston Link bracelet featuring 91 round diamonds set in platinum (totaling 35.52 carats); price upon request, at Harry Winston, 800-988-4110.

13. Van Cleef & Arpels Heritage “Ludo” bracelet featuring diamonds set in 18-karat yellow gold; $95,000, at Van Cleef & Arpels, 877-826-2533.

14. David Webb Checkerboard bracelet with multicolor enamel and brilliant-cut diamonds set in 18-karat gold and platinum; $74,000, at David Webb, Beverly Hills, 310-858-8006.

This story first appeared in the Feb. 20 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.