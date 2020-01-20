'1917' Producers Reuniting With Writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns for "Darkly Comic" TV Project

'Prophets' would mark the third collaboration between the Scottish writer and Neal Street Productions following 'Penny Dreadful' and '1917.'

It's been quite a month for screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

The WWI one-shot epic 1917, which the rising scribe co-wrote with director Sam Mendes in her first feature film credit, has become something of an awards season darling, landing well over 100 major nominations so far despite its last minute entry into the race. Among the list of accolades are nine BAFTA nominations, and 10 Oscars nominations, with Wilson-Cairns herself up for best original screenplay.

With 1917 still continuing to reap millions from global box offices, the Scottish writer has been collaborating once again with the film's producers at Neal Street Productions, this time on a TV series, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Pippa Harris, 1917 producer and co-founder of Neal Street alongside Mendes and Caro Newling, was tight-lipped about the details, but revealed that the series – Prophets – was a "darkly comic thriller" that they'd been working on over the past year.

Should it go into production (Harris wouldn't say if any networks were connected), Prophets – which is understood to have begun life as a feature – would mark Wilson-Cairn's second TV show with Neal Street, with her having started out as a writer on its gothic Victorian series with Showtime, Penny Dreadful. Prior to 1917, she also had two screenplays in the works with Neal Street and Mendes that fell through.

"I think she's such a talent and is super smart. She's one of those people who writes incredibly quickly and is very versatile," said Harris. "I know from having read her previous work on Penny Dreadful, but also these other scripts she's written for us, that they're all totally totally different. And so I think she's got a massive career ahead of her and could do whatever she wanted."

Alongside Prophets and away from Neal Street, Wilson-Cairns' slate continues to grow. She has another major project coming in Focus Feature's Last Night in Soho, co-written with director Edgar Wright and due out in September, and was recently tapped to adapt Evan Ratliff's The Mastermind: Drugs. Empire. Murder. Betrayal into a crime drama series for Amazon Studios with the Russo brothers' AGBO Films.