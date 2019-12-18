Colin Firth Sends Soldiers on Mission to Prevent Massacre in '1917' Trailer

George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq and Benedict Cumberbatch also star in the Sam Mendes film.

Two men risk their lives to save a group of soldiers in the latest trailer for 1917.

The Sam Mendes film follows two young British soldiers, Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman), who are given a seemingly impossible mission during the height of World War I. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers, including Blake’s own brother.

Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq, Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch also star in the film. In addition to directing, Mendes produced the film and co-wrote the screenplay with Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

The latest trailer opens with General Erinmore (Firth) informing Schofield and Blake that a group of soldiers "are walking into a trap." He tells them, "Your orders are to deliver a message calling off tomorrow morning's attack. If you fail, it will be a massacre."

Schofield and Blake set out to help the soldiers, specifically with the mission to save Blake's brother. They first investigate a room of beds abandoned by the soldiers and a bomb goes off, which forces both of them to the ground.

Clips follow of the men dodging bullets and shooting at their enemies as they make their way to the soldiers. At one point the men jump into a body of water and fall down a waterfall.

"Why in God's name did you have to choose me?" Schofield asks Blake as more clips show them encountering multiple fires.

The trailer then returns to General Erinmore giving the men their assignment. "If you don't get there in time, we will lose 1,600 men," says the general. "Your brother among them."

The conclusion of the trailer shows soldiers running through a field as multiple explosions are set off.

1917 has earned three Golden Globe nominations, including a nod for best motion picture (drama), and eight Critics' Choice Awards nominations and has been recognized by numerous critics' groups, with the film boasting a 94 percent freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes as of Wednesday afternoon. It's already a frontrunner to earn Oscar nominations in multiple categories, including best picture and best director.

1917 will be in select theaters on Dec. 25 before it debuts everywhere on Jan. 10. Watch the full trailer below.