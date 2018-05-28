2 TV News Journalists Dead After Tree Falls on Car

Mike McCormick and Aaron Smeltzer of WYFF News 4 in Spartanburg, South Carolina, died Monday while reporting on a rainstorm in the area.

Two employees of WYFF News 4 in Spartanburg, South Carolina, died Monday when a tree fell on their car, the station reported.

The victims were Mike McCormick, an anchor for the station, and Aaron Smeltzer, a photojournalist.

According to WYFF 4, the accident occured on Highway 176 in Polk County while the two journalists were covering a rainstorm affecting the area.

McCormick joined WYFF News 4 in 2007 as a reporter. Smeltzer worked as a photojournalist in the region for more than a decade.

The station issued a statement, saying, "All of us at WYFF News 4 are grieving. We are a family and we thank you, our extended family, for your comfort as we mourn and as we seek to comfort the families of Mike and Aaron."