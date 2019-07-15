Venice Film Fest: 20 Projects on the Short List

James Gray's space epic 'Ad Astra,' Taika Waititi’s Hitler satire 'Jojo Rabbit' and the French-language debut of 'Shoplifters' director Hirokazu Kore-eda are among the titles that could light up the lido later this summer.

The Venice Film Festival will be under increased pressure this year to maintain its position as the go-to launch pad for award-season contenders. Last year's Lido lineup included Oscar winners Roma, A Star is Born and The Favourite but Toronto scored a coup with the exclusive premiere to eventual best picture winner Green Book.

With Toronto reportedly putting more pressure on filmmakers to avoid Venice (and Telluride) if they want a coveted TIFF premiere, Venice might find it harder to secure some of the most talked-about films for its 76th edition.

Venice director Alberto Barbera, rightly praised for his transformation of the festival into a must-attend event, will also face increased pressure to respond to controversies, including allowing Netflix films into competition (Italian distributors are still fuming that Netflix-backed Roma won Venice's Golden Lion last year) and the lack of gender diversity in his lineup (last year's competition roster included just one female director: Jennifer Kent with The Nightingale).

Venice 2019 opens Aug. 28 (running through Sept. 7) and decisions over the lineup are likely to go down to the wire. Here are some possible titles likely to screen on the Venice Lido this year.



Ad Astra



James Gray’s space epic, starring Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones and Ruth Negga, is considered a near lock for Venice, given its high profile, awards potential, star-studded cast and Sept. 20 U.S. release date (via 20th Century Fox).Venice been a lucky charm for Fox Searchlight, launching many of the distributor's recent hits (The Favourite, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Birdman, The Shape of Water) on the Lido. Taika Waititi’s hotly-anticipated dark comedy, about a young boy whose imaginary friend is Adolf Hitler (played by Waititi), could be this year's breakout. It can't hurt, either, that Waititi served on the Venice jury two years ago.A Warner Bros. superhero movie seems an unlikely fit for the world's oldest film festival but Todd Phillips' darker, more cerebral take on the Batman villain could make this the first Comic-Con-friendly feature to premiere on the Lido. Star Joaquin Phoenix is a Venice regular, most recently attending for the 2018 world premiere of Jacques Audiard’s The Sisters Brothers, and WB brought A Star Is Born to the Lido last year, helping the musical drama to its box office and awards-season triumph (including eight Oscar nominations). Warner Bros. is releasing Joker in the U.S. Oct. 4, which could point to a Venice premiere.Scoring the world premiere of the new drama from acclaimed American indie filmmaker Kelly Reichardt (Wendy and Lucy, Certain Women) would help with rehabilitating Venice's reputation in regards to female representation. But Reichardt is known for taking her time finishing her films, so the first look at First Cow, starring John Magaro and René Auberjonois, might be at Sundance 2020.Chinese director Chloe Zhao, another Sundance favorite, could make her Lido debut with this feature, featuring Three Billboards star Frances McDormand as a woman who, after losing everything in the Great Recession, decides to live as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad, traveling across the American West.Woody Allen's latest would usually be a lock for the Lido but scandal surrounding the director, the subject of decades-old sexual abuse allegations, makes this a controversial choice. Then there is the legal dispute: Allen is in the midst of suing Amazon Studios, who bankrolled Rainy Day, for $68 million for breach of contract after Amazon pulled out of its four-picture deal with Allen. Amazon cited the 25-year-old allegations, which Allen denies, made by Allen’s daughter, Dylan Farrow that Allen sexually abused her when she was a child. Amazon has dropped its U.S. release of Rainy Day but the film will get a theatrical bow in Europe , including via Lucky Red in Italy, which is releasing the film Oct. 3.

Little Women

