Billboard Music Awards: Avicii Mourned by The Chainsmokers

The late DJ was remembered by fellow artists in the dance/electronic genre.

The Chainsmokers (Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart) took a moment after accepting their award for top dance/electronic artist at the Billboard Music Awards to pay tribute to late DJ Avicii, dedicating the award to him.

"I know everyone that was nominated for this award was massively influenced by him. He is somebody who made us believe this was a realistic career, something we could do with our lives, inspired all of us, influenced our music, influenced pop music, music in general and he will be missed," Andrew Taggart said. "I hope you're somewhere and I hope you found peace. We love you."

The Chainsmokers also paid tribute to Avicii when presenting the top hot 100 song earlier in the night. Avicii was nominated for the Billboard Music Award for top dance/electronic album, which he also lost to The Chainsmokers.

Avicii, born Tim Bergling, was found dead on April 20 in Muscat, Oman at age 28. His family said in a statement that the Grammy-nominated electronic dance musician, "could not go on any longer" and "wanted to find peace."

"Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress," the family said in its statement released the Thursday after Avicii was found dead. "When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most — music."

Avicii had in the past suffered acute pancreatitis, in part due to excessive drinking, even having his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014.

Avicii crossed over with songs like "Wake Me Up" and "Le7els" becoming pop hits as well.