BET Awards: Jamie Foxx Set to Host

Jamie Foxx has signed on to host the 2018 BET Awards.

When the actor-musician-comedian walks onto the Microsoft Theater stage in Los Angeles on June 24, it will mark the Academy Award and Grammy Award winner’s second time as host of the show.

Foxx, host and executive producer of the interactive game show Beat Shazam, first helmed the BET Awards in 2009. That’s when the ceremony doubled as an all-star tribute to Michael Jackson, who had died unexpectedly several days earlier. Saturday Night Live’s Leslie Jones hosted last year’s show, which featured memorable performances from Bruno Mars, Mary J. Blige, Migos and lifetime achievement honorees New Edition.

DJ Khaled leads the 2018 nominees slate with six nods, including album of the year, two for best collaboration (“Wild Thoughts” with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller; “Top Off” with Jay-Z, Future and Beyonce) and video of the year. Kendrick Lamar follows close with five nominations, while SZA and Migos each have four.

BET executive vp/head of programming Connie Orlando serves as executive producer of the awards show this year along with Jesse Collins Entertainment CEO Jesse Collins. As in previous years, the ceremony will close out the BET Experience at L.A. Live presented by Coca-Cola (June 21-24), now in its sixth year. The 18th annual BET Awards will air live June 24 (8 p.m. ET).

