Australian Academy Unveils Best Asian Film Nominees

Bong Joon-Ho’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner 'Parasite' and China's 'Ne Zha' are among the big releases that made the shortlist.

Cannes Palme d’Or winner, Bong Joon-Ho’s Parasite, from South Korea, and Ne Zha, China’s entry in the 2020 Academy Awards best international feature film category, are two of nine films vying for the Best Asia Film award handed out by the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) in December.

The award honors the best films of the year from nineteen territories across Asia and is the cornerstone of AACTA’s Asian Engagement Program.

Three films each from India and China, and one each from the Philippines, Japan and South Korea make up the nominations in the category, the third year the AACTA has focussed an award on Asian cinema.

India’s nominations include Zoya Akhtar’s coming-of-age drama Gully Boy, which is India’s entry for best international feature at the 2020 Oscars, Super Deluxe, which saw lead actor Vijay Sethupathi win best actor at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne this year for his role as a transgender woman who returns to her wife and son and Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun, a critical and audience favourite at the Indian box office this year.

Zhang Yimou’s Shadow, inspired by Chinese ink brush painting and the tai chi symbol and Frant Gwo’s The Wandering Earth, China’s first foray into big-budget sci-films, join animated box office hit Ne Zha as the films nominated from China.

Other nominees include hit romantic comedy, Hello Love, Goodbye, from female Filipino director, Cathy Garcia-Molina and Makoto Nagahisa’s debut feature, We Are Little Zombies from Japan, which picked up awards at the Sundance and Berlin Film Festivals this year.

Russell Crowe will again be president of the Jury, leading returning jurors, Australian director and producer Paul Currie, director, producer and screenwriter Renny Harlin and Japanese producer Adam Torel. They’ll be joined by new Grand Jury members, Indian actress Tannishtha Chatterjee, Indian director, producer and writer Anurag Kashyap, Chinese producer Virginia Lok and Chinese actress Chloe Maayan.

“It is exciting to see such exceedingly high standard of quality filmmaking from the nominees for the Best Asian Film Award,” AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella said. “There is a fast-growing interest in Asian film, both here in Australia and abroad. It is wonderful to see how responsive Australian audiences are to the films crafted by our neighbouring Asian film industries, which continue to inspire us in our own work.”

The winner of the Best Asian Film award will be announced in Sydney as part of the 2019 AACTA Awards Ceremony on Dec. 4.