Jordan Peele's 'Us' Named Best Film by African-American Film Critics Association

Other major honorees of the world's largest group of black film critics included 'Dolemite Is My Name,' 'Just Mercy,' and 'Waves.'

The African-American Film Critics Association (AAFCA), the world's largest group of black film critics, named Jordan Peele's Us the best film of 2019, the group announced on Tuesday.

Peele was also named best director with the horror film's star Lupita Nyong'o named best actress. The success comes two years after Peele's Get Out was the big winner with the AAFCA, when it picked up four awards including best film, best director, best screenplay and best actor for Daniel Kaluuya.

Among the acting nods, Eddie Murphy was named best actor for his turn in Dolemite Is My Name with Divine Joy Randolph named best supporting actress for her performance in the Netflix comedy. The AAFCA named Jamie Foxx best supporting actor for Just Mercy and gave the breakout performance award to Waves star Kelvin Harrison Jr. Waves actress Taylor Russell was given the AAFCA We See You Award.

Melina Matsoukas' debut feature Queen & Slim, the romantic crime movie written by Lena Waithe and James Frey and starring Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith, was given the AAFCA's Impact Award.

Elsewhere, Netflix's The Black Godfather, a film on the legendary music executive Clarence Avant, was named best documentary. Bong Joon-ho's awards juggernaut Parasite was named best foreign film and took the prize for best screenplay. Joe Talbot's indie drama The Last Black Man in San Francisco was named best independent film and Universal's Abominable was named best animated film.

Full list of winners of AAFCA 2019 awards:

Best Film: Us (Universal Pictures)

Best Director: Jordan Peele (Us, Universal Pictures)

Best Actor: Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name, Netflix)

Best Actress: Lupita Nyong’o (Us, Universal Pictures)

Best Supporting Actor: Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy, Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Supporting Actress: Divine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name, Netflix)

Best Breakout Performance: Kelvin Harrison, Jr. (Waves, A24)

Best Animated Film: Abominable (Universal Pictures)

Best Documentary: The Black Godfather (Netflix)

Best Foreign Film: Parasite (Neon)

Best Independent Film: The Last Black Man in San Francisco (A24)

Best Screenplay Presented with The Black List: Bong Joon-ho, Parasite (Neon)

Impact Award: Queen & Slim (Universal Pictures)

We See You Award: Taylor Russell (Waves, A24)

AAFCA 10 Best Films of 2019:

1. Us (Universal Pictures)

2. Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)

3. Just Mercy (Warner Bros. Pictures)

4. Clemency (Neon)

5. The Irishman (Netflix)

6. Queen & Slim (Universal Pictures)

7. Waves (A24)

Tie for 8. Parasite (Neon) and Atlantics (Netflix)

9. The Farewell (A24)

10. Harriet (Focus Features)

