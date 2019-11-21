Asia Pacific Screen Awards: Bong Joon-ho’s 'Parasite' Wins Best Film

Makoto Shinkai’s 'Weathering With You,' Rodd Rathjen’s debut feature 'Buoyancy' and Elia Suleiman's 'It Must Be Heaven' were also amongst the winners.

Bong Joon-ho’s international hit Parasite continues to gather plaudits, winning best film at the 13th Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA), handed out in Brisbane, Australia on Thursday.

Parasite, which was awarded the Palme D’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in May, marks the first win for Korea in the best film category since Lee Changdong’s Secret Sunshine took out the inaugural APSA prize in 2007.

It was one of six APSA-winning films which are their countries’ official submissions for the 92nd Academy Awards® international feature film category.

Other Oscar international entries which took out APSA prizes included Beanpole(Dylda,Russian Federation), which was the only film to take home two awards in 2019. Ksenia Sereda became the first female to win the APSA for best cinematography, and Kantemir Balagov and Alexander Terekhov won for best screenplay.

Rodd Rathjen’s debut feature Buoyancy (Australia), shot in Cambodia, won for best youth feature, while Japan’s Weathering With You won best animated feature, the second win in the category at the awards for director Makoto Shinkai.

Elia Suleiman, who wrote, directed, produced and starred in Palestine’s Oscar entry, It Must Be Heaven was awarded a special Jury Grand Prize. Suleiman was also awarded the APSA Jury Grand Prize in 2009 for The Time That Remains.

And Max Eigenmann won best actress for her role as a woman fighting to free her life of domestic violence in in the Philippine’s entry, Verdict.

Outside the list of Oscar submissions, celebrated Indian actor Manoj Bajpayee took home the APSA for best actor for his role in Bhonsle. Bajpayee’s win marks four years in a row that an Indian performer has won in this category.

The APSA for best director was won by Adilkhan Yerzhanov for his Kazakh noir feature A Dark, Dark Man.

Best documentary was won by the Israeli production Advocate, the story of Jewish Israeli human rights lawyer Lea Tsemel who has defended Palestinians in the Israeli courts for 50 years, from directors Rachel Leah Jones and Philippe Bellaïche.

The prestigious Cultural Diversity Award under the patronage of UNESCO was awarded to director Jamshid Mahmoudi for the film Rona, Azim’s Mother (Islamic Republic of Iran, Afghanistan). That film was Afghanistan’s’ Oscar submission in 2018.

The winner of the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Associations) Award for outstanding achievement in film was Katriel Schory, one of the most respected figures of Israel cinema. Since the 1970s, Schory has produced more than 150 titles through his production company Belfilms Ltd. but it was his twenty-year tenure as executive director of Israel’s main film funding body that is credited with revitalizing the Israeli film industry with an emphasis on diversity and international co-production treaties.

The APSA Young Cinema Award was won by emerging Indian filmmaker Ridham Janve whose feature The Gold-Laden Sheep And The Sacred Mountain (Sona Dhwandi Bhed Te Suchha Pahad) was also nominated for best film and best cinematography.

Also announced during the APSA Ceremony were the four recipients of the 10th MPA APSA Academy Film Fund, which for the first time, went to four women filmmakers. The Fund was created to support the development of new feature film projects by APSA Academy members and their colleagues from the culturally diverse Asia Pacific region. The fund awards four development grants of US$25,000 annually and is supported by the MPA.

In 2019, the four recipients included Delphine Garde-Mroueh & Nadia Eliewat (UAE/France) for The Station, Rachel Leah Jones (Israel/United States of America) for Reality Bites, Catherine Fitzgerald (New Zealand) for Sweet Lips and Dechen Roder (Bhutan) for I, The Song.