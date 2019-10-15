Asia Pacific Screen Awards: Chinese Films Dominate Nominations List

Wang Xiaoshuai‘s ‘So Long, My Son‘ has a record number of six nominations including for best film where it will be up against high profile Oscar submissions including Bong Joon-ho’s 'Parasite‘ and Kantemir Balagov’s ‘Beanpole.’

Five films submitted for Oscar nominations in the best international feature category including South Korea’s Parasite (Gisaengchung), Russia’s Beanpole (Dylda)and Japan’s Weathering With You (Tenki no Ko)are amongst the 22 films nominated in 10 categories for the Asia Pacific Screen Awards. Australia’s Buoyancy and Palestine’s It Must Be Heaven are also amongst the nominees for the awards which will be handed out at a ceremony in Brisbane Australia on Nov. 21.

Chinese films led the way with a total of 13 nominations for seven films, with Wang Xiaoshuai‘s So Long, My Son (Di Jiu Tian Chang) leading the tally with a record number of nominations across six feature categories. They include best actor (Wang Jingchun), best actress (Yong Mei), best screenplay (A Mei, Wang Xiaoshuai), cinematography (Kim Hyunseok), directing (Wang Xiaoshuai)and best feature film (producer Liu Xuan). The film explores two families, linked through tragedy as their lives unfold against 30 years of Chinese upheaval.

Competing against So Long My Sonin the best feature category are a second Chinese film Balloon (Qìqiú), directed by Pema Tseden, Russia’s Beanpole (Dylda),Indian Himalayan set drama The Gold-Laden Sheep and The Sacred Mountain(Sona Dhwandi Bhed Te Suchha Pahad), and Bong Joon Ho’s Palme D’or winner from South Korea, Parasite (Gisaengchung)

China’s Balloon has also been nominated for best screenplay.

Also from China cinematographers Yu Ninghui and Deng Xu received their first APSA nomination for Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains (Chun Jiang Shui Nuan), a film inspired by the 14thcentury scroll artwork.

Two Chinese films are nominated for best youth feature: Bai Xue’s The Crossing (Guo Chun Tian), about a teenage girl smuggling smartphones across the border from Hong Kong, and Wang Lina’sA First Farewell (Di yi ci de li bie), spoken in the Uyghur language and set in a remote Chinese village as a young Muslim boy learns what it means to say goodbye. One Child Nation,an investigationinspired by motherhood into the lasting effects of China’s one-child policy from directorsNanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang, is nominated for best documentary feature.

Iranian films received a total of six nominations across five films, with two Iranian actors competing for best actor.Navid Mohammadzadeh, as a task force officer beginning to question the violent tactics of the war on drugs in Just 6.5 (Metri Shisho Nim) is up against Mohsen Tanabandeh, who stars as an Afghan refugee in Israel who is trying to bring his family to join him inRona, Azim’s Mother (Rona, Madar-e Azim). Rona is also nominated for UNESCO’s Cultural Diversity Award.Also nominated from Iran is documentaryNarrow Red Line (Khat-e Barik-e Ghermez)byFarzad Khoshdast, which follows a group of young men in an Iranian juvenile rehabilitation and correction centre. Mohsen Gharaei and Mohammad Davoodi receive their first APSA nod for their screenplayfor Castle of Dreams (Ghasr-e Shirin).

Both New Zealand and Iran have been nominated for best animated feature for the first time; the films are Kirby Atkins’ fantastical creature adventure Mosley(aNew Zealand-Chinese co-production) and Behzad Nalbandi’s story of Tehran’s homeless women swept aside by Iran’s urban beautification policies in the cardboard-animated documentaryThe Unseen (Kaghaz-Pareh ha).

Films from Russian Federation received five nominations across two films.

Russia’s official Academy Awards® submission Beanpole (Dylda), produced by 2018 APSA International Jury President Alexander Rodnyansky alongside Sergey Melkumov and directed by Kantemir Balagov, is nominated for best feature, and also received nominations for its screenplay (Kantemir Balagov, Alexander Terekhov), cinematography (Ksenia Sereda) and the debut of actress Viktoria Miroshnichenko. Set in post-World War II Leningrad, the film centers on two women who become connected as they attempt to search for meaning and hope amid the city’s destruction and ruins.

Liubov Borisova’s Arctic dramaThe Sun Above Me Never Sets (Min urduber kyun khahan da kiirbet)is nominated for the prestigious UNESCO Cultural Diversity Award, while Russian director Victor Kossakovsky’s environmental wake-up call and globe-trotting look at the power of water, Aquarela, is nominated for best documentary feature.

Two Indian films received two nominations each.Indian actor Manoj Bajpayee, is nominated for his performance in Devashish Makhija’s Bhonsle, while the film has also been honoured in the Cultural Diversity category. Bajpayee stars as conflicted retired policeman who forms an unlikely friendship with two migrant children.

Ridham Janve’s debut feature film set in the remote Himalayas, The Gold-Laden Sheep and The Sacred Mountain (Sona Dhwandi Bhed Te Suchha Pahad),is nominated for best feature Film, and for the feature debut of cinematographer Saurabh Monga.

Japan and the Republic of Korea received three nominations for three films each.

Japan’s Academy Award® submission Weathering With You (Tenki no Ko)marks the fourth APSA nomination for director Makoto Shinkai. Also nominated for Best Animated Feature Film from Japan is Hiroyasu Ishida’s adaptation of a famous Japanese science-fiction novel, Penguin Highway.

Cannes winning and APSA nominated Ayka (2018)actress Samal Yeslyamova received her second APSA nominationfor the Kazakhstan, Japan production The Horse Thieves, Roads of Timewhich opened the Busan International Film Festival.

Young Korean actress Ji-hu Park has been nominated for her breakthrough performance in House of Hummingbird (Beol-sae),where an isolated girl forms and unlikely friendship. Nominated puppy road-trip animation Underdogis directed by Lee Choon-baek andOh Sung-yoon.

Kazakh filmmaker Adilkhan Yerzhanov is nominated for best direction his film-noir A Dark, Dark Man.

Australian films received two nominations, with Australia’sAcademy Award®submissionBuoyancy,a thriller shot in Cambodia by writer/director Rodd Rathjen, nominated for best youth feature, and a documentary nomination for Daniel Gordon’s personal exploration of race, identity and belonging in the aftermath of the racist backlash against footballer Adam Goodes in The Australian Dream.

Palestinianfilmmaker Elia Suleiman was nominated for Best Feature Film, is nominated twice for his direction of Palestine’s Academy Award® submission, It Must Be Heavenin addition to the Cultural Diversity Award under the patronage of UNESCO.

Films from Israel received two nominations. Actor and retired Israeli army paratrooper and police detective Eran Naim is nominated for his fourth collaboration with director Yaron Shani in Chained (Eynayim Sheli). Rachel Leah Jones and Philippe Bellaïche’sdocumentary Advocate, an intimate portrait of legendary and controversial human rights lawyer Lea Tsemel and fighter for the Palestinian people,is also nominated.

Two films from Philippines have received nominations.Lav Diaz is nominated for best direction The Halt (Ang Hupa), while rising star Max Eigenmann is nominated for best actress for Raymund Ribay Gutierrez’ Verdict.

Afghan director Shahrbanoo Sadat and her producer Katja Adomeit, nominated in 2017 for Best Youth Feature Film for Wolf and Sheep, have been nominated in the same category in 2019 for the film’s follow up, focusing again on Afghan youth inThe Orphanage (Parwareshgah).

Films from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Georgia, Indonesia, New Zealand and Thailand have received one nomination each.

Female Bangladeshi director Rubaiyat Hossain is nominated for UNESCO’s Cultural Diversity Award for Made in Bangladesh, a story of women working in textile factory who attempt to unionize to improve conditions, despite threats and opposition.

Bhutan received its second APSA nomination with the feature debut from Tashi Gyeltshen, The Red Phallus, a teenage girl’s coming of age story set in a society dominated by repressive men for best youth feature.

Georgian writer/director Tamar Shavgulidze is nominated for best screenplay for her second feature, Comets, a complex and multi-layered relationship drama set in the Georgian countryside.

Malaysian cinematographer Teoh Gay Hian, has received his first APSA nomination for Indonesianfilm-maker Yosep Anggi Noen’s The Science of Fictions (Hiruk-Pikuk Si-Alkisah).. while thetwo directors of Thai film Krabi, 2562, Anocha Suwichakornpong and Ben Rivers, have been nominated for best direction.

Chair of the Asia Pacific Screen Awards and its Academy, Michael Hawkins said: “The spread of nominees encompasses some of the region’s most acclaimed auteurs and outstanding emerging voices and APSA is proud to foster their development and opportunities through the Asia Pacific Screen Forum and their induction to the Asia Pacific Screen Academy.”

APSA represents the 70 countries and areas of Asia Pacific, covering one third of the globe and half the world’s film releases.

APSA, now in its thirteenth year, has established the APSA Screen Forum which will take place in Brisbane over two days leading into the awards. It will have a variety of functions and sessions including celebrating 100 Years of Korean Cinema and a focus on central Asian director Adilkhan Yerzhanov.