'Red Dead Redemption 2', 'God of War' Lead BAFTA Games Awards Nominations
Sony Santa Monica's action game leads the pack with 10 nominations.
Mythical gods and outlaw cowboys lead the 2019 crop of nominees for the BAFTA Games Awards.
Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2 and Sony Santa Monica's God of War are among the titles with the most nominations this year, along with indie games Return of the Obra Dinn and Florence. God of War — which has already won several game of the year awards, including at last year's Game Awards and last month's WGA Awards and D.I.C.E. Awards — leads the pack with 10 total nominations, while Red Dead, Obra Dinn and Florence all scored six nominations.
The full list of nominees also includes fan-favorite titles such as Marvel's Spider-Man and Assassin's Creed Odyssey (up for game of the year) as well as indie hits like Donut County and Yoku's Island Express.
Epic Games' blockbuster Battle Royale shooter, Fortnite, is nominated in two categories: evolving game and the fan-voted mobile game of the year.
Interestingly, God of War's voice cast earned four separate nominations (Christopher Judge, Sunny Suljic, Jeremy Davies and Danielle Bisutti), dominating the category, while Red Dead only secured a nomination for lead Roger Clark. Melissanthi Mahut of Assassin's Creed Odyssey rounds out the category.
The 2019 BAFTA Games Awards will be handed out at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London on April 4.
A full list of nominees is below.
Artistic Achievement
Detroit: Become Human
GRIS
God of War
Marvel's Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Return of the Obra Dinn
Audio Achievement
Battlefield V
Detroit: Become Human
God of War
Marvel's Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Tetris Effect
Best Game
Assassin's Creed Odyssey
Astro Bot Rescue Mission
Celeste
God of War
Red Dead Redemption 2
Return of the Obra Dinn
British Game
11-11: Memories Retold
Forza Horizon 4
Red Dead Redemption 2
The Room: Old Sins
Overcooked 2
Two Point Hospital
Debut Game
Beat Saber
Cultist Simulator
Donut County
Florence
GRIS
Yoku's Island Express
Evolving Game
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Elite Dangerous: Beyond
Fortnite
Overwatch
Sea of Thieves
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
Family
LEGO Disney Pixar's The Incredibles
Nintendo Labo
Overcooked 2
Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee!
Super Mario Party
Yoku's Island Express
Game Beyond Entertainment
11-11: Memories Retold
Celeste Florence
Life Is Strange 2
My Child Lebensborn
Nintendo Labo
Game Design
Astro Bot Rescue Mission
Celeste
God of War
Into the Breach
Minit
Return of the Obra Dinn
Game Innovation
Astro Bot Rescue Mission
Celeste
Cultist Simulator
Moss
Nintendo Labo
Return of the Obra Dinn
Mobile Game
Alto's Odyssey
Brawl Stars
Donut County
Florence
Reigns: Game of Thrones
The Room: Old Sins
Multiplayer
A Way Out
Battlefield V
Overcooked 2
Sea of Thieves
Super Mario Party
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Music
Celeste
Far Cry 5
Florence
God of War
GRIS
Tetris Effect
Narrative
Florence
Frostpunk
God of War
Marvel's Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Return of the Obra Dinn
Original Property
Dead Cells
Florence
Into the Breach
Moss
Return of the Obra Dinn
Subnautica
Performer
Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War
Danielle Bisutti as Freya in God of War
Jeremy Davies as The Stranger in God of War
Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra of Sparta in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2
Sunny Suljic as Atreus in God of War
EE Mobile Game of the Year (voted on by the public)
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Fortnite
Old School Runescape
Pokémon Go
Roblox