'Red Dead Redemption 2', 'God of War' Lead BAFTA Games Awards Nominations

Sony Santa Monica's action game leads the pack with 10 nominations.

Mythical gods and outlaw cowboys lead the 2019 crop of nominees for the BAFTA Games Awards.

Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2 and Sony Santa Monica's God of War are among the titles with the most nominations this year, along with indie games Return of the Obra Dinn and Florence. God of War — which has already won several game of the year awards, including at last year's Game Awards and last month's WGA Awards and D.I.C.E. Awards — leads the pack with 10 total nominations, while Red Dead, Obra Dinn and Florence all scored six nominations.

The full list of nominees also includes fan-favorite titles such as Marvel's Spider-Man and Assassin's Creed Odyssey (up for game of the year) as well as indie hits like Donut County and Yoku's Island Express.

Epic Games' blockbuster Battle Royale shooter, Fortnite, is nominated in two categories: evolving game and the fan-voted mobile game of the year.

Interestingly, God of War's voice cast earned four separate nominations (Christopher Judge, Sunny Suljic, Jeremy Davies and Danielle Bisutti), dominating the category, while Red Dead only secured a nomination for lead Roger Clark. Melissanthi Mahut of Assassin's Creed Odyssey rounds out the category.

The 2019 BAFTA Games Awards will be handed out at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London on April 4.

A full list of nominees is below.

Artistic Achievement

Detroit: Become Human

GRIS

God of War

Marvel's Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

Audio Achievement

Battlefield V

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Marvel's Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Tetris Effect

Best Game

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Celeste

God of War

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

British Game

11-11: Memories Retold

Forza Horizon 4

Red Dead Redemption 2

The Room: Old Sins

Overcooked 2

Two Point Hospital

Debut Game

Beat Saber

Cultist Simulator

Donut County

Florence

GRIS

Yoku's Island Express

Evolving Game

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Elite Dangerous: Beyond

Fortnite

Overwatch

Sea of Thieves

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege

Family

LEGO Disney Pixar's The Incredibles

Nintendo Labo

Overcooked 2

Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee!

Super Mario Party

Yoku's Island Express

Game Beyond Entertainment

11-11: Memories Retold

Celeste Florence

Life Is Strange 2

My Child Lebensborn

Nintendo Labo

Game Design

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Celeste

God of War

Into the Breach

Minit

Return of the Obra Dinn

Game Innovation

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Celeste

Cultist Simulator

Moss

Nintendo Labo

Return of the Obra Dinn

Mobile Game

Alto's Odyssey

Brawl Stars

Donut County

Florence

Reigns: Game of Thrones

The Room: Old Sins

Multiplayer

A Way Out

Battlefield V

Overcooked 2

Sea of Thieves

Super Mario Party

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Music

Celeste

Far Cry 5

Florence

God of War

GRIS

Tetris Effect

Narrative

Florence

Frostpunk

God of War

Marvel's Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

Original Property

Dead Cells

Florence

Into the Breach

Moss

Return of the Obra Dinn

Subnautica

Performer

Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War

Danielle Bisutti as Freya in God of War

Jeremy Davies as The Stranger in God of War

Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra of Sparta in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2

Sunny Suljic as Atreus in God of War

EE Mobile Game of the Year (voted on by the public)

Brawl Stars

Clash Royale

Fortnite

Old School Runescape

Pokémon Go

Roblox