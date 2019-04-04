'God of War' Wins Big at BAFTA Games Awards

The ceremony took place on London's South Bank on Thursday.

God of War continued its winning streak at the BAFTA Games Awards on Thursday in London. Sony Santa Monica’s mythical actioner landed the best game award, alongside four others gongs including best music, narrative, audio achievement and performer for Jeremy Dent.

Rockstar's Western epic Red Dead Redemption 2, however, went home empty-handed.

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker was on hand to present the best game award.

Nintendo’s Labo landed two wins, for best family and best game innovation.

Microsoft Studios’ Forza Horizon 4 was named best British game, an award that sparked one of host Dara O’Briain’s many Brexit gags (he joked that the category allowed the celebration of “one of the only growth industries”).

Elsewhere on the night, there was some major love for smaller, indie titles. Return of the Obra Dinn won artistic achievement and game design, while into the breach was named best original property. In a win for Annapurna, Florence was named best mobile game, with Megan Ellison getting a shout out on the stage.

On the same day that Prince Harry accused it of being dangerously addictive, Fortnite claimed BAFTA’s evolving game award.

Sony Santa Monica's God of War — already a multiple winner having claimed the Game Awards, WGA Awards and D.I.C.E. Awards — went into the night boasting a significant lead, with 10 nominations. Further down, Rockstar's smash hit Red Dead Redemption 2 and indie games Return of the Obra Dinn and Florence each had six noms.

More to come...