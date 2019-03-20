U.S., British TV Shows Dominate Banff Rockie Awards Nominations

A&E's 'Born This Way,' 'Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath' and VH1's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' will challenge for best reality series.

The Banff World Media Festival on Wednesday unveiled its nominations for its Rockie Awards, which promises a traditional shoot-out between American and British TV producers in the Canadian Rockies.

U.S. and British TV shows each earned 31 nominations, with the best drama category seeing the BBC's Bodyguard and BBC/Amazon's Informer challenging HBO's Succession, Netflix's The Innocents and History's Vikings.

Canadian TV shows received 41 nominations, mostly as co-productions or in arts, science and lifestyle categories.

The reality TV category sees nominations for A&E's Born This Way and Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath and VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race. The Rockie Awards, which sees U.S. TV shows compete against international fare, has three American shows in the kids animation category: Netflix's Angela's Christmas, Sony's Hotel Transylvania and Nickelodeon's The Loud House.

And the best comedy category has noms for HBO's Barry, ABC's The Goldbergs and BBC's There She Goes. BBC shows grabbed in all a field-leading 23 nominations, and the A&E Networks received seven nods, ZDF Enterprises received six and CBC and Sony Pictures Television shows each grabbed five mentions.

The Banff Rockie awards will be handed out on June 10, while the Banff World Media Festival is set to run from June 9 to 12 in the Canadian Rockies.

A full list of Banff Rockies nominees is available at banffmediafestival.playbackonline.ca