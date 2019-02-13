D.I.C.E. Awards: Full Winners List

'God of War' dominated this year's honors.

Hail, Kratos!

The 2019 D.I.C.E. Awards were handed out on Wednesday night at the Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas and Sony Santa Monica's God of War was the night's big winner.

God of War topped the field with nine wins, including game of the year and game direction.

Other winners included Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which won the best fighting game prize, Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2, which took the honor for outstanding technical achievement, and Epic Games' Fortnite, which won best achievement in online gaming.

Winners were chosen by a panel of video game industry experts and members of the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences.

A full list of winners follows.

Game of the Year

God of War (Winner)

Into the Breach

Marvel's Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

God of War

GRIS

Marvel's Spider-Man (Winner)

Moss

Red Dead Redemption 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Detroit: Become Human

God of War (Winner)

GRIS

Marvel's Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Kassandra)

God of War (Atreus)

God of War (Kratos) (Winner)

Marvel's Spider-Man (Peter Parker/Spider-Man)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Arthur Morgan)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Detroit: Become Human

Forgotton Anne

God of War (Winner)

Marvel's Spider-Man

Tetris Effect

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design

Battlefield V

Detroit: Become Human

God of War (Winner)

Marvel's Spider-Man Moss

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Florence

God of War (Winner)

Marvel's Spider-Man

Return of the Obra Dinn

Outstanding Technical Achievement

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Battlefield V

God of War

Marvel's Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Winner)

Action Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Celeste (Winner)

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Far Cry 5

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Adventure Game of the Year

Detroit: Become Human

God of War (Winner)

Marvel's Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

Family Game of the Year

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Kirby Star Allies

LEGO DC Super-Villains

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Unravel Two (Winner)

Fighting Game of the Year

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Dragon Ball Fighter Z

SOULCALIBUR VI

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Winner)

Racing Game of the Year

Forza Horizon 4 (Winner)

F1 2018

Wreckfest

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Monster Hunter World (Winner)

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 19

Mario Tennis Aces (Winner)

MLB The Show 18

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Bad North

Frostpunk

Into the Breach (Winner)

Northgard

RimWorld

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Beat Saber

Dr. Grordbort's Invaders

Tónandi (Winner)

Torn

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Beat Saber (Winner)

Moss

Sprint Vector

Transference

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Celeste (Winner)

Florence

Into the Breach

Minit

Return of the Obra Dinn

Portable Game of the Year

Dandara

Donut County

Dragalia Lost

Florence (Winner)

Oddmar

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay

Fortnite (Winner)

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Laser League

Red Dead Redemption 2

Sea of Thieves

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

God of War (Winner)

Into the Breach

Marvel's Spider-Man

Return of the Obra Dinn

Subnautica

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Florence

God of War (Winner)

Marvel's Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn