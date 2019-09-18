Hollywood Reporter's Guide to the 2019 Emmys

A breakdown of how to watch, who to watch and the parties following the 2019 Emmys ceremony.

The biggest stars in television will gather for the 71st annual Emmy Awards on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, broadcasting live on Fox. Here's what you need to know about TV's celebratory night.

How to Watch

The ceremony will be broadcast on Fox, airing live on both coasts simultaneously, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Preshow/Red Carpet

Fox network will air 90 minutes of preshow coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. The Masked Singer panelist Jenny McCarthy, Shannon Sharpe of Fox Sports and Kelly Osbourne will serve as hosts for the red-carpet coverage, which will consist of a half-hour preshow and an arrivals special at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The stars will conduct celebrity interviews and offer fashion critiques. A preview from season two of The Masked Singer is also slated for the preshow.

The Television Academy will also present Backstage Live during the awards broadcast. The behind-the-scenes look at the winners will stream on Emmys.com, Fox.com and Facebook Live.

Host

Following the lead of last year's Oscars, this year's Emmys will carry on without a host.

Who to Watch

Presenters for the ceremony include: nominees Angela Bassett, Stephen Colbert, Viola Davis, Michael Douglas, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and Billy Porter; the Emmy-nominated actors from HBO's Game of Thrones, including Alfie Allen, Gwendoline Christie, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Carice van Houten, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Maisie Williams; Empire stars Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard, 9-1-1's Peter Krause, Zendaya and Naomi Watts; The cast of Veep will reunite following the HBO show's final season to present including Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky, Tony Hale, Gary Cole, Kevin Dunn, Clea Duvall, Sam Richardson, Reid Scott, Timothy Simons, Sarah Sutherland and Matt Walsh onstage; Fellow nominees Anthony Anderson, Bill Hader, Amy Poehler, RuPaul, Ben Stiller and Phoebe Waller-Bridge; Ike Barinholtz, Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Gwyneth Paltrow, Maya Rudolph and Lilly Singh; Additionally, Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner will also present at the awards show.

Nominees

Game of Thrones is leading this year's Emmys race with 32 nominations (setting the record for the most noms for a show in a single year ) followed by Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (with 20 noms) and HBO's Chernobyl (with 19).Other shows scoring multiple Emmy nominations include Saturday Night Live (18), HBO's Barry and FX's Fosse/Verdon (17 apiece) and Netflix's When They See Us (16).

In addition to being nominated for best drama series, a category it has won four times previously, Game of Thrones also landed acting Emmy noms for Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Alfie Allen, Lena Headey, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Gwendoline Christie and guest star Carice van Houten.

Meanwhile, in the night's big categories, the show's competing for best comedy series include Barry, Fleabag, The Good Place, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Russian Doll, Schitt's Creek and Veep.

Among the nominee rankings by network and streaming services, Netflix came in second with 117 Emmy nominations after topping HBO last year. NBC came in third with 58 total, followed by Amazon with 47 Emmy noms.

This year also has a slew of record-breaking nominees. Game of Thrones and Veep both ended their series runs and have now joined an elite category of television shows nominated for every single season of their shows. Other elite nominees include Ted Danson (has a record of most nominations for leading actor in a comedy series from 12 to 13 nominations this year.); Peter Dinklage (has received eight best supporting actor nominations for his role and extended his record for most noms for a single performer in a drama, male or female.); Norman Lear (the oldest nominee ever); Julia Louis-Dreyfus (received her seventh Emmy nomination for playing Selina Meyers in Veep; if she wins, she will break the record for most overall acting wins, beating Cloris Leachman’s record with whom she is currently tied); Billy Porter (the Pose star marks the first openly gay black man to be nominated in the category.); and NBC's This Is Us (the only best drama series nominee from a broadcast network.)

Parties, Parties and More Parties

In addition to the glam and coverage inside the Microsoft Theater, a myriad of parties will take place after the show to celebrate, have the stars mingle and commemorate the night's biggest wins. The Hollywood Reporter breaks down a complete party guide thrown by the studios and networks. Be sure to visit THR.com on Sunday night for the latest winners and news from inside (and outside) the Microsoft Theater.