Emmys: Watch the Red Carpet Live Stream

The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday. Before the award show begins, the night's nominees and presenters will walk the red carpet, which is actually purple this year. E! is offering viewers an inside look at the arrivals and other festivities that will lead into the awards show.

E! News co-hosts Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy will be joined by correspondents Zanna Roberts Rassi, Justin Sylvester and Tanya Rad to host E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Emmy Awards. Roberts Rassi will report from the first-ever dedicated fashion position, while Sylvester and Rad will be stationed at the ceremony's limo drop-off point.

The live stream will kick off at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET on the network's Twitter account.

The special will give an up-close look at all the stars and style moments from this year's arrivals.

The hostless 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Fox at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

