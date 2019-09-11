Emmys: Angela Bassett, Stephen Colbert, Viola Davis, Cast of 'Game of Thrones' Tapped as Presenters

Michael Douglas, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Billy Porter, Naomi Watts and Zendaya will also take the stage.

The first group of presenters for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 22 have been announced.

Nominees Angela Bassett, Stephen Colbert, Viola Davis, Michael Douglas, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and Billy Porter are all set to present awards.

The Emmy-nominated actors from HBO's Game of Thrones, including Alfie Allen, Gwendoline Christie, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Carice van Houten, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Maisie Williams, will also take the stage.

Empire stars Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard, 9-1-1's Peter Krause, Zendaya and Naomi Watts are among the other names in the first batch of presenters for the event.

The 71st Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m PT, on Fox.

