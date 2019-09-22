Emmys: 'Game of Thrones' Wins Best Drama, Creators Thank George R.R. Martin's "Demented Mind"

The HBO series beat fellow nominees 'Better Call Saul,' 'Bodyguard,' 'Killing Eve,' 'Ozark,' 'Pose,' 'Succession,' and 'This is Us.'

Game of Thrones took home the award for best drama series at the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday.

Upon accepting the award, David Benioff said "This all started in the demented mind of George R.R. Martin." D.B. Weiss went on to thank the cast, noting that they make everything they write better. The team thanked their collaborators at HBO for all their hard work over the years, along with "the hardest crew, joking that it's "amazing they are all still alive."

The show beat out fellow nominees, Better Call Saul (AMC), Bodyguard (Netflix), Killing Eve (BBC America), Ozark (Netflix), Pose (FX), Succession (HBO) and This is Us (NBC).

Overall, Game of Thrones was nominated for 32 Emmy Awards this year — including 10 wins at the Creative Arts Emmys — breaking a record for the most nominations in a single year. This is the fourth time the HBO fantasy drama has led the pack of nominations, beginning in 2014 and ending with its final divisive season.

The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards aired live on Fox from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. For the first time since 2003 — and suggesting a trend after the Oscars recently went without a host —the ceremony was host-less this year.