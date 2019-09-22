Emmys: Jason Bateman Wins Best Directing for 'Ozark'

The Netflix show beat fellow nominees 'Game of Thrones,' 'Killing Eve,' 'Succession' and 'The Handmaid's Tale.'

Jason Bateman took home the award for best directing for Ozark at the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday.

"Wow," said Bateman on stage. "That is something." His speech was brief, with the director saying how lucky he is to work on this show, thanking the cast, crew and his family back home.

This is the first win and second nomination for Bateman.

Ozark beat fellow nominees Game of Thrones (HBO), Killing Eve (BBC America), Succession (HBO) and The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu).

The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards aired live on Fox from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. For the first time since 2003 — and suggesting a trend after the Oscars recently went without a host —the ceremony was host-less this year.