Emmys Snubs: 'Veep,' 'This Is Us' Shut Out

Other high-profile series who received multiple nominations but went home empty-handed include 'Sharp Objects' and 'Escape at Dannemora,' with Showtime also failing to win any of the awards for which its programs were nominated.

Going into Sunday night's 2019 Emmys, many viewers expected to see Julia Louis-Dreyfus break Cloris Leachman's record for most acting wins ever, but instead Amazon's acclaimed original series Fleabag upset HBO's political satire Veep multiple times, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge winning best comedy actress over Louis-Dreyfus and the show securing the best comedy series Emmy, another prize a number of pundits expected Veep, or possibly The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which did quite well for itself Sunday night, to win.

Instead of Sunday's Emmys being a coronation for Veep, awarding the beloved HBO series for its seventh and final season, the show was completely shut out, not winning one of the nine awards for which it was nominated.

The outcome is somewhat ironic considering that Emmys producers paid tribute to Veep during the show, with guest actor Hugh Laurie calling it the "funniest thing anywhere," led by the "single greatest comedic performance I've ever seen" from Louis-Dreyfus.

Louis-Dreyfus herself poked fun at her comedy actress loss earlier in the evening when she presented best actress in a limited series, with Tony Hale, accompanying her onstage muttering, "Julia Louis-Dreyfus" as the actress announced, "And the winner is…"

"No, it's fine. Drop it," Louis-Dreyfus quipped.

Other stars that failed to win the awards pundits expected them to include Sandra Oh, losing to her fellow Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, and Patricia Arquette, who lost the lead actress in a limited series award for Escape at Dannemora that many people expected her to win. (Arquette did win best supporting actress in a limited series for her role in The Act.)

Indeed both Dannemora and fellow limited series Sharp Objects were shut out. Also shut out were multiple nominees This Is Us, Better Call Saul and House of Cards.