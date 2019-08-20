Emmys Round Out Production Team

Danette Herman, Al Gurdon, Florian Wieder and Raj Kapoor join the telecast.

The telecast may not have a host, but the 2019 Emmys have rounded out the production team.

The Television Academy and Fox announced Tuesday morning that Danette Herman, Al Gurdon, Florian Wieder and Raj Kapoor will all join the Don Mischer Productions and Done+Dusted awards show.

Both Herman and Gurdon return in their respective roles as talent producer and lighting designer. Wieder has been brought on to serve as production designer, and Kapoor will serve as screens producer.

As previously announced, Done+Dusted’s Hamish Hamilton will direct the telecast — which is set to air live across the U.S. on Sunday, Sept. 22. The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles is again the venue.