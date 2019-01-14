Essence Sets 2019 Black Women in Hollywood Honorees

Amandla Stenberg, Jenifer Lewis, Kiki Layne and Regina Hall to be feted Feb. 21.

Essence will honor four actresses at its forthcoming annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards. The honorees are Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Jenifer Lewis (Black-ish), Kiki Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk) and Regina Hall (Support the Girls).

The Oscar-week luncheon will take place Feb. 21 at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills.

In acknowledging this year’s slate of Black Women in Hollywood honorees, Essence chief creative and content officer MoAna Luu stated, “We are proud to salute the marvelous work and stunning achievements of our awardees who, as a collective presence, are challenging perceptions and impacting social change. Through their craft and commitment to causes, Amandla, Jenifer, Kiki and Regina represent the dynamic intersection of art and activism that is influencing how we shape our own destiny.”

Essence’s film-noir themed content throughout awards season — including digital profiles and the debut of four customized magazine covers — will feature each honoree. The Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards is presented by The Ford Motor Company and sponsored by AT&T.