'The Lion King,' 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Nominated for Russia's Golden Eagle Awards

Oscar-shortlisted 'Beanpole' scoops several nominations among local releases.

Green Book, The Lion King and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood have been nominated for Golden Eagles, the Russian equivalent of the Oscars, in the best foreign feature released in Russia category.

Released by WDSSPR, the Russian distribution company for Disney, Sony and Fox fare, The Lion King grossed $46.7 million at the local box office and is likely to end the year as Russia's top grossing movie.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is currently the year's 12th highest grossing movie with $19 million, and Green Book is in 23rd place with $9.2 million. All the three nominated movies enjoyed generally high user rating on KinoPoisk, the Russian equivalent of IMDB.

Quentin Tarantino's latest film's average rating is 7.6 out of 10, The Lion King's rating is 7.1, and that of Green Book is 8.3.

Among the local films, Kantemir Balagov's Dylda (Beanopole) is among those with the highest number of nominations. The film, which brought Balagov the best director award in Cannes' Un Certain Regard section this year and has been shortlisted for the Oscars in the best foreign feature category, was nominated in the best film, best director, best actress, best camera work and best editing categories.

The Golden Eagles will be handed out at a ceremony scheduled to run at Moscow's Mosfilm studio on Jan. 24.