'Parasite,' 'Give Me Liberty' Among Winners at Macao Film Festival Awards

The fourth edition of the Asian festival also honored Australia's Oscar entry 'Buoyancy,' while 'Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains' won best Chinese feature.

Bong Joon Ho's Parasite added yet another trophy to its ever expanding haul this awards season picking up the Asian Blockbuster Film prize at the 4th International Film Festival and Awards Macau (IFFAM) on Tuesday night.

In a taped message, Bong thanked the organizers for the award and said, "I have never directed a blockbuster film. To be honest, I'm not too familiar with the word 'blockbuster.'" He added that "when I think about why you're giving me the award named 'blockbuster' it might not be referring to the general American term of blockbuster... but it means to be loved not only by Asian audiences but by a worldwide audience. I would assume this award is for Parasite as a blockbuster in the audience's mind, not in box office gross."

The award was presented by IFFAM talent ambassador Juliette Binoche which was received by Parasite producer Sin-ae Kwak.

IFFAM's international competition category saw Give Me Liberty winning best film. Directed by Russian emigre writer-director Kirill Mikhanovsky, the film, which bowed at Sundance, drew inspiration from his experience as a Milwaukee medical transport driver.

Best director when to U.K. based helmer Fyzal Boulifa for his debut feature Lynn + Lucy. The film also bagged a best actress win for Roxanne Scrimshaw.

Sarm Heng picked up the best actor trophy for Cambodian human trafficking drama Buoyancy which is Australia's official entry in the Oscars international feature category.

Buoyancy also won the audience choice award and director Rodd Rathjen was on hand to pick up the trophy.

Best screenplay went to the New Zealand-set Bellbird by writer-director Hamish Bennett. Chinese drama To Live To Sing by Johnny Ma won the NETPAC award for best film.

This year's international jury was headed by Hong Kong director Peter Chan Ho-sun (The Warlords) with jury members including British actor Tom Cullen (Downton Abbey), U.S. producer Ellen Eliasoph, Indonesian actress Dian Sastrowardoyo (Aruna and her Palate) and director Midi Z from Myanmar (The Road to Mandalay).

The festival's New Chinese Cinema section awarded best film to Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains from debutant film-maker Gu Xiaogang. The title, which bowed at Cannes, tracks a Chinese provincial family's transformation across four seasons.

Best director went to Anthony Chen for Wet Season which revolved around the relationship between a teacher and a student in a Singapore school. Wet Season, the second film from Chen after his 2013 debut Ilo Ilo won him a Camera D'Or at Cannes, also won the Cinephilia Critics award.

Best actress went to Zhou Dongyu for Better Days while Wu Xiaoliang bagged best actor for Wisdom Tooth.

To Live To Sing also picked up a second honor for best screenplay. The best Macau film award went to Years of Macau.

The New Chinese Cinema jury was headed by director Cristian Mungiu (4 Months, 3 Weeks And 2 Days), consultant and former San Francisco festival executive director Noah Cowan, Qiu Yang (A Gentle Night), Kirsten Tan (Pop Aye) and director of BFI Festivals Tricia Tuttle.

The 4th edition of IFFAM opened with Taika Waititi's Toronto winner Jojo Rabbit while Hong Kong director Hing Fan Wong's debut feature I'm Livin' It was the closing film.

Meanwhile, IFFAM's Industry Hub named its winners Sunday awarding them a total cash prize of $40,000. The winners were selected from the market's 14 projects which were introduced to potential partners.

Dear Wormwood, a supernatural horror project from Philippines director Dodo Dayao was adjudged the best project. South Africa-based Indian director Sheetal Magan's The Day and Night of Brahma bagged the creative excellence award. Uk Kei from director Leonor Teles picked up the Macao Spirit Award while another horror project, Drum Wave from director Natalie Erika James, picked up the co-production award.

In addition to acting as a networking event for delegates from various countries, the Industry Hub also discussed some issues pertaining to the film business in closed door round tables which were moderated by industry figures. U.K.-based documentary producer Dogwoof founder Andy Whittaker hosted discussions on the Future of Cinema: Keeping Theatrical Alive; Ivanhoe Pictures head of Asian production and distribution Winnie Lau hosted Female Power: Is It Here to Stay and Magnolia Pictures executive VP Dori Begley hosted the topic Subscription Mentality – Is Independent Film the Natural Victim?

The general findings of these discussions were shared at a presentation Sunday in which the hosts noted how the three topics resonated with participants. When asked by The Hollywood Reporter as to how the sessions led to a cross-cultural exchange of ideas between western and Asian delegates, the moderators offered their perspectives on the two-way learning process.

Lau said that with regards to the MeToo movement, "it is substantially quite different in the U.S. and in western culture in how the approach to the movement has been. Absolutely, there are lessons to be learnt. But what we have discussed in this part of the world [in Asia] is that patriarchal society is very much controlling and limiting the changes we are seeking for, despite public outcry amplified through social media." She pointed that in the Hong Kong industry there is now awareness about seeking a "favor for a favor. Now you can't get away with that anymore. So that is progress, maybe a small step." She alluded to her opening comments where she shared that there was a "heated discussion" among panelists when the issue of seeking favors was discussed "when two people were in unequal positions."

But she also pointed out that Asia still has a long way to go in terms of hiring more women and adding more diversity and representation of minorities. "That is not the case yet and we need more time to achieve that," she said while also noting, "The western industry is also going through a time of transformation in how companies are going to change and find their own way and how to adjust."

Moving on to more business-related topics, Begley said that there was a common consensus between western markets and Asia about distributors being "squeezed by marketing costs. But that gave me hope in how people can collaborate in sharing these costs." As for a difference she noted that "a lot of territories have to wait so long to release their films both because of holdbacks of not even being sure if the film is going to work in their territory and waiting for the buzz to be created maybe in the U.S." or other western markets. "I found that really interesting and eye opening and it will maybe help me negotiate actor's fees, I don't know," she said.

As for the current hot button topic of the very survival of the theatrical experience, Whittaker said that participants went into detail about various Asian markets such as Japan, Thailand and India and "every country was different. This perception in the west that China, a country of over a billion people, is one demographic [was misleading]." He pointed that "you have to target your marketing according to age groups." He particularly highlighted how Indian films have smashed records in China often outshining the appeal of U.S. stars. "That's a real driver for changing growth," he concluded.