Spain's 'Fire Will Come' Wins Mar del Plata Film Festival

Oliver Laxe's Galician drama topped the 34th edition of Latin America's only FIAPF-accredited festival.

Oliver Laxe's Fire Will Come topped the international competition at the just-concluded 34th Mar del Plata International Film Festival in Argentina, a second win in a row for Spanish cinema at Latin America's only FIAPF-accredited festival. The film also earned best screenplay honors for Laxe and Argentine co-writer Santiago Fillol.

Laxe's third film follows arsonist Amador Coro, who returns to his rural hometown in Galicia after serving a prison sentence, only to see his fate cross paths with young firefighter Lois when a fire starts to devastate the region. The film premiered in Cannes, where it snagged a Jury Prize at Un Certain Regard.

The Astor Award for best director was shared between Portuguese auteur Pedro Costa, for his Locarno-premiered Vitalina Varela, and German filmmaker Angela Schanelec, for I Was at Home, But.

The Audience Award went to Karim Aïnouz's Un Certain Regard winner Invisible Life, Brazil's submission for consideration in the international feature film Oscar category.

The 34th edition of Argentina's long-running Mar del Plata festival was held in honor of its late president, filmmaker José Martínez Suarez, who died in August at the age of 93. A special Jose Martinez Suarez Award for best director in the Argentine Competition was given this year to Mercedes Halfon and Laura Citarella for their film The Poets Visit Juana Bignozzi.

The fest also honored film critic and programmer Luciano Monteagudo, who ran Buenos Aires' legendary Lugones Film Theater for several decades before stepping down earlier this year.

A full list of official awards follows.

INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION

Golden Astor for Best Feature Film

Fire Will Come by Isaki Lacuesta – Spain

Silver Astor for Best Director (ex aequo)

Pedro Costa for Vitalina Varela & Angela Schanelec for I Was at Home, But.

Silver Astor for Best Screenplay

Oliver Laxe & Santiago Fillol for Fire Will Come

Silver Astor for Best Actor

Ventura for for Vitalina Varela

Silver Astor for Best Actress

Liliana Juárez for The Lunchroom

José Martinez Suarez Award for Best Director

Mercedes Halfon & Laura Citarella, for The Poets Visit Juana Bignozzi

Audience Award

The Invisible Life of Euridice Gusmao by Karim Ainouz

LATIN AMERICAN COMPETITION

Best Feature Film (ex – aequo)

A Febre by Maya Da-Rin& Nunca subí al Provincia by Ignacio Aguero

Special Mention

Death Will Come and Shall Have Your Eyes by José Luis Torres Leiva

Best Short Film

Plano controle by Juliana Antunes

ARGENTINE COMPETITION

Best Feature Film

Angelica by Delfina Castagnino

Special Mention

Hogar by Maura Delpero

Best Short Film

Playback. Ensayo de una despedida by Agustina Comedi

ALTERED STATES COMPETITION

Best Feature Film

L’île aux Oiseaux by Maya Kosa & Sergio Da Costa

Special Jury Mention

Longa noite by Eloy Enciso

ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK COMPETITION

Best Feature Film

Satori Sur by Federico Rotstein

Honorable Mention

Radio Olmos by Gustavo Mosquera