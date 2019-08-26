VMAs: Watch the Red Carpet Live Stream

See what the stars are wearing on the 2019 MTV VMA red carpet on Monday night.

Performers, presenters and nominees of the 2019 MTV Music Video Awards will hit the red carpet at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday night.

MTV will broadcast the awards show starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT. But before the night full of notable performances, moving speeches and big wins, MTV will live-stream the red carpet.

One option for viewers to catch their favorite stars and singers, including Lizzo, Taylor Swift and Missy Elliot, strutting their stuff is the Twitter live stream.

The MTV VMA Stan Cam will give viewers the opportunity to control which celebrities and arrivals the Twitter live stream will feature. The Stan Cam will also give fans control over the stream during the show and will provide them a choice between live audience reactions, backstage access and red carpet.

If viewers would like to watch the red carpet sans Twitter interaction, they can also head over to MTV's official YouTube page. There they can find the network's red carpet stream.

Fans can also catch the red carpet live stream on MTV Live. To access the show and arrivals, viewers can sign in with their cable provider or use a one-time 24-hour viewing pass.