2019 New York Film Critics Circle Voting Under Way

The group's annual awards are being determined.

Voting is under way by the New York Film Critics Circle for its annual awards.

Last year, the NYFCC selected Roma as the best picture of 2018.

The Hollywood Reporter will be updating the list of the NYFCC's 2019 winners live as they are announced. Refresh for the latest.

Best Picture:

Best Director:

Best Actor:

Best Actress:

Best Screenplay:

Best Supporting Actor: Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Best Supporting Actress:

Best Animated Film: I Lost My Body

Best Cinematography: Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best First Film: Atlantics

Best Foreign Language Film: Parasite

Best Nonfiction Film: Honeyland

Founded in 1935, the organization’s membership includes critics from daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, magazines and qualifying online general-interest publications. Every year in December, the group meets in New York to vote on awards for the previous calendar year’s films.

In addition to the regular categories, which include best picture, director, actor and actress, special stand-alone awards are given to individuals and organizations that have made substantial contributions to the art of cinema, including producers, directors, actors, writers, critics, historians, film restorers and service organizations.

The awards will be handed out in New York in January.