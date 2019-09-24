AWARDS News & Documentary Emmys: 2019 Winners 9:45 PM PDT 9/24/2019 by THR Staff FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME HBO's 'I Am Evidence' HBO scored the most wins of any network for the awards, which were handed out Sept. 24 in New York. The winners of the 2019 News & Documentary Emmys have been announced. The 40th edition of the awards were presented Tuesday night at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in New York. Emmys were presented in 49 categories. The evening's biggest winner was HBO with 10 awards. PBS grabbed nine honors during the ceremony, and CBS came in third place with six wins. CBS' 60 Minutes had led nominations for the 40th annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards, with a total of 23 mentions. HBO's Vice News Tonight followed with 18 noms. PBS led all networks with a total of 47 nominations, including 12 for Independent Lens and 10 for Frontline. Andrea Mitchell, NBC News' chief foreign affairs correspondent and host of MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Reports, was also honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award "for her groundbreaking 50-year career covering domestic and international affairs." A partial list of categories can be found below. For the full list of winners, click here. Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newscast HBO - VICE News Tonight - Moment of Truth: Kavanaugh and Ford Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story in a Newscast HBO - VICE News Tonight - Yemen's Forgotten War Outstanding Feature Story in a Newscast HBO - VICE News Tonight - Zero Tolerance Outstanding Hard News Feature Story in a Newscast PBS - PBS NewsHour - Yemen's Spiraling Hunger Crisis is a Man-Made Disaster Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newscast PBS - PBS NewsHour - Rape, Harassment and Retaliation in the U.S. Forest Service: Women Firefighters Tell Their Stories Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newsmagazine CBS - 60 Minutes - The Students of Stoneman Douglas Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story in a Newsmagazine CBS - 60 Minutes - War Crime Outstanding Feature Story in a Newsmagazine CBS - 60 Minutes - The Legacy of Lynching Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newsmagazine Al Jazeera International USA - Fault Lines - Adoption Inc. Outstanding Breaking News Coverage ABC - ABC News Special Events - Hurricane Michael Outstanding News Special CBS - 48 Hours & CBS This Morning - 39 Days Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis CNN - AC360 - Finding Hope: Battling America's Suicide Crisis Outstanding Live Interview CNN - Amanpour - Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan, interviewed by Christiane Amanpour Outstanding Edited Interview NBC - Dateline NBC - Bringing Down Bill Cosby: Andrea Constand Speaks Outstanding Science, Medical and Environmental Report The Weather Channel - AMHQ - Dangers of Tornadoes Depicted Through Immersive Mixed Reality Outstanding Arts, Culture and Entertainment Report Great Big Story - Art and Soul Outstanding Business, Consumer and Economic Report The Weather Channel Digital, Telemundo Network and Efran Films - Hidden Cost: Our Laws Have Not Kept Up With the Climate Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary HBO - HBO Documentary Films - It Will Be Chaos Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary World Channel - Doc World - Armed With Faith Outstanding Social Issue Documentary Hulu - Crime + Punishment Outstanding Investigative Documentary PBS - Frontline - Documenting Hate Outstanding Historical Documentary HBO - HBO Documentary Films - King in the Wilderness Outstanding Arts & Culture Documentary PBS - Independent Lens - I Am Not Your Negro Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary National Geographic - Science Fair Outstanding Nature Documentary CNN - CNN Films - Trophy Outstanding Business and Economic Documentary HBO - Vice Special Report - Panic: The Untold Story of the 2008 Financial Crisis Outstanding Short Documentary them / Condé Nast Entertainment - Trans in America: Texas Strong Best Story in a Newscast HBO - VICE News Tonight - Yemen's Forgotten War Best Story in a Newsmagazine CBS - 60 Minutes - War Crime Best Documentary HBO - HBO Documentary Films - I Am Evidence FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME THR Staff THRnews@thr.com @thr