News & Documentary Emmys: 2019 Winners

HBO scored the most wins of any network for the awards, which were handed out Sept. 24 in New York.

The winners of the 2019 News & Documentary Emmys have been announced.

The 40th edition of the awards were presented Tuesday night at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in New York. Emmys were presented in 49 categories. The evening's biggest winner was HBO with 10 awards. PBS grabbed nine honors during the ceremony, and CBS came in third place with six wins.

CBS' 60 Minutes had led nominations for the 40th annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards, with a total of 23 mentions. HBO's Vice News Tonight followed with 18 noms. PBS led all networks with a total of 47 nominations, including 12 for Independent Lens and 10 for Frontline.

Andrea Mitchell, NBC News' chief foreign affairs correspondent and host of MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Reports, was also honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award "for her groundbreaking 50-year career covering domestic and international affairs."

A partial list of categories can be found below. For the full list of winners, click here.

Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newscast

HBO - VICE News Tonight - Moment of Truth: Kavanaugh and Ford

Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story in a Newscast

HBO - VICE News Tonight - Yemen's Forgotten War

Outstanding Feature Story in a Newscast

HBO - VICE News Tonight - Zero Tolerance

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story in a Newscast

PBS - PBS NewsHour - Yemen's Spiraling Hunger Crisis is a Man-Made Disaster

Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newscast

PBS - PBS NewsHour - Rape, Harassment and Retaliation in the U.S. Forest Service: Women Firefighters Tell Their Stories

Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newsmagazine

CBS - 60 Minutes - The Students of Stoneman Douglas

Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story in a Newsmagazine

CBS - 60 Minutes - War Crime

Outstanding Feature Story in a Newsmagazine

CBS - 60 Minutes - The Legacy of Lynching

Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newsmagazine

Al Jazeera International USA - Fault Lines - Adoption Inc.

Outstanding Breaking News Coverage

ABC - ABC News Special Events - Hurricane Michael

Outstanding News Special

CBS - 48 Hours & CBS This Morning - 39 Days

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis

CNN - AC360 - Finding Hope: Battling America's Suicide Crisis

Outstanding Live Interview

CNN - Amanpour - Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan, interviewed by Christiane Amanpour

Outstanding Edited Interview

NBC - Dateline NBC - Bringing Down Bill Cosby: Andrea Constand Speaks

Outstanding Science, Medical and Environmental Report

The Weather Channel - AMHQ - Dangers of Tornadoes Depicted Through Immersive Mixed Reality

Outstanding Arts, Culture and Entertainment Report

Great Big Story - Art and Soul

Outstanding Business, Consumer and Economic Report

The Weather Channel Digital, Telemundo Network and Efran Films - Hidden Cost: Our Laws Have Not Kept Up With the Climate

Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary

HBO - HBO Documentary Films - It Will Be Chaos

Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary

World Channel - Doc World - Armed With Faith

Outstanding Social Issue Documentary

Hulu - Crime + Punishment

Outstanding Investigative Documentary

PBS - Frontline - Documenting Hate

Outstanding Historical Documentary

HBO - HBO Documentary Films - King in the Wilderness

Outstanding Arts & Culture Documentary

PBS - Independent Lens - I Am Not Your Negro

Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary

National Geographic - Science Fair

Outstanding Nature Documentary

CNN - CNN Films - Trophy

Outstanding Business and Economic Documentary

HBO - Vice Special Report - Panic: The Untold Story of the 2008 Financial Crisis

Outstanding Short Documentary

them / Condé Nast Entertainment - Trans in America: Texas Strong

Best Story in a Newscast

HBO - VICE News Tonight - Yemen's Forgotten War

Best Story in a Newsmagazine

CBS - 60 Minutes - War Crime

Best Documentary

HBO - HBO Documentary Films - I Am Evidence