Oscars: Watch the Red Carpet Live Stream

Catch all of the action before the awards ceremony begins.

Before the 2019 Oscars begins at the Dolby Theatre, the nominees, presenters and other guests will be walking the red carpet.

Check out all of the action via Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live on Twitter starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. The red carpet preshow will be hosted by actress Laura Marano, TV writer and entertainment journalist Louis Virtel, and ABC correspondent Chris Connelly.

Sponsored by Walmart, Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live features footage from 10 cameras strategically placed along the red carpet, giving fans an immersive, inside look at the event.

Those watching the live stream can also submit questions for nominees, presenters and performers, which may be answered in real time, on Twitter using hashtag #OscarsAllAccess.

The 91st annual Academy Awards will air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. While the ceremony won't have a host, for the first time in 30 years, it won't be short on star power.

Presenters set to take the stage include Jennifer Lopez, Tina Fey, Daniel Craig, Awkwafina, Chris Evans, Whoopi Goldberg, Brie Larson, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson, Constance Wu, Javier Bardem, Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Emilia Clarke, Laura Dern, Samuel L. Jackson, Stephan James, Allison Janney, Keegan-Michael Key, KiKi Layne, James McAvoy, Melissa McCarthy, Jason Momoa, Sarah Paulson, Elsie Fisher, Danai Gurira, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Keaton, Frances McDormand, Helen Mirren, John Mulaney, Gary Oldman, Tyler Perry, Sam Rockwell, Pharrell Williams, Krysten Ritter, Paul Rudd, Michelle Yeoh, Chef Jose Andres, Dana Carvey, Queen Latifah, Congressman John Lewis, Diego Luna, Tom Morello, Mike Myers, Trevor Noah, Barbra Streisand and Serena Williams.

Roma and The Favourite lead all nominees going into the Oscars, with 10 nods apiece.

Check out the red carpet live stream in the tweet below.