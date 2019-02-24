Oscar Snubs: Glenn Close, 'Vice' Lose Top Awards

While Lady Gaga took home an Oscar for best original song, that was the only award that 'A Star Is Born' won, and multiple nominees like 'Mary Poppins Returns' and 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' were shut out.

For most of the 2019 Oscars ceremony on Sunday night, The Favourite was on track to go home empty-handed after tying with Roma for a leading 10 nominations.

But then Olivia Colman shocked awards experts by winning the Oscar for best actress, beating presumptive favorites Glenn Close, the most Oscar-nominated living performer who has yet to win with seven noms, and Lady Gaga, who won the Oscar for best original song earlier in the night.

Still, the best actress and original song Oscars, respectively, were the only awards The Favourite and eight-time nominee A Star Is Born received.

Vice had a similarly poor showing after receiving eight nominations, only winning for best makeup and hairstyling. It failed to snag any of the acting awards it was nominated for, including the best actor prize a number of experts said star Christian Bale should win for his transformation into Dick Cheney and the best supporting actress award that perennial nominee Amy Adams was up for, or honors in screenplay or directing or even the top prize, best picture.

And while Spike Lee delivered an impassioned speech as he collected his Oscar for best adapted screenplay and received a standing ovation when he took the stage, that was the only award BlacKkKlansman won, despite receiving six nominations.

Oscar contenders that were shut out included four-time nominee Mary Poppins Returns; three-time nominees The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Cold War; and two-time nominees Isle of Dogs, Mary Queen of Scots, Never Look Away and RBG.

Some experts predicted a Can You Ever Forgive Me? sweep in the categories of best actress (Melissa McCarthy), supporting actor (Richard E. Grant) and adapted screenplay.

And while best documentary feature was a close race between Free Solo and RBG, many experts predicted that the latter would rule in that category, but it was the former that reached the summit.