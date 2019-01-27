Glenn Close Wins SAG Award for 'The Wife,' Emphasizes the Power of Film

"One of the most powerful things we have as human beings are two eyes looking into two eyes, and film is the art form that allows us to explore that," Close said on stage.

Glenn Close received the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a film for her role in The Wife.

"Oh my gosh, I am so proud to be in this union," Close said. She thanked her fellow nominees and added, "I think of all the fellow actors sitting in the room who haven't had the chances we've had and I salute you with this."

She went on to say, "One of the most powerful things we have as human beings are two eyes looking into two eyes, and film is the art form that allows us to explore that."

Finally, Close thanked the "incredible" crew and cast. "To the beautiful Jonathan Pryce, a magnificent collaborator."

The actress beat out fellow nominees Emily Blunt for Mary Poppins Returns Olivia Colman for The Favourite, Lady Gaga for A Star is Born and Melissa McCarthy for Can You Forgive Me?.

The 2019 SAG Awards, simulcast live on TNT and TBS, took place Jan. 27 at the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles. Megan Mullally served as the show's second-ever host, following in the footsteps of Kristen Bell last year.