SAG Awards Snubs: Leading Nominees 'A Star Is Born,' 'BlacKkKlansman,' 'The Favourite' Shut Out

On the TV side, 'Barry,' 'The Handmaid's Tale' and 'The Kominsky Method' went home empty-handed despite receiving three nominations each.

A Star Is Born may have gone into the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night with a field-leading four nominations but the acclaimed remake, which has grossed more than $400 million worldwide, went home empty-handed, faring even worse than it did at the Golden Globes three weeks ago, where star Lady Gaga took home the best song prize before losing the acting prize for which she was nominated to Glenn Close, who emerged victorious again at the SAG Awards.

Additionally, the films that earned the second most SAG Awards nominations — BlacKkKlansman and The Favourite — also failed to win any of the three awards for which they were each nominated on Sunday night.

After making up for being left out of the Golden Globes nominations with SAG Awards nods, A Quiet Place's Emily Blunt and the cast of This Is Us continued to make up for those omissions by winning the SAG Awards for best supporting actress in a film and best drama series ensemble, respectively.

While Blunt won one of the two awards for which she was nominated, two-time nominees Emma Stone and Amy Adams failed to win either the film or TV prize for which they were nominated, despite Adams being predicted to win at least one of her categories by a number of pundits.

Additionally, a number of pundits predicted Vice's Christian Bale to prevail over winner Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) in the best film actor category.

On the TV side, while four-time nominee The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, won three awards, the most it could collect unless there was a tie for comedy actress, where Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein were both nominated, fellow field-leading series Ozark, which went into the show with four nominations, only won one award, for star Jason Bateman.

Additionally, three-time TV series nominees Barry, The Handmaid's Tale and The Kominsky Method went home empty-handed while three-time nominee GLOW only won for best stunt ensemble.