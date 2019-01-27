Hollywood Reporter's Guide to the 2019 SAG Awards

What to know about this year's show, airing live on Sunday on TNT and TBS.

A number of Hollywood's biggest stars will come together to honor the best of the year in film and television on Sunday night at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Here's more of what to expect from the 2019 SAG Awards.

How to Watch

The ceremony will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Before the nominees, presenters and guests make their way into the ceremony, they will walk the silver carpet, which reflects both the awards show's partnership with Reynolds Wrap and its silver anniversary, in lieu of a traditional red carpet.

SAG Awards ambassador and nominee Harry Shum Jr. and fellow nominee Yvonne Strahovksi will announce the honorees for outstanding action performances by film and television stunt ensembles during the official preshow.

Live online red carpet coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. PT via sagawards.org and tntdrama.com/sag-awards.

Who to Watch

Megan Mullally will host the awards show.

She follows in the footsteps of Kristen Bell, who served as the first-ever SAG Awards host last year.

"As a frustrated casting director and full-on fangirl of great actors everywhere, I’m over the moon to be a part of the SAG Awards' 25th anniversary," Mullally said in a statement after it was announced that she had taken on the hosting responsibilities.

"We are delighted to have the talented, warm and funny Megan Mullally to host the SAG Awards silver anniversary," executive producer Kathy Connell said. "This is a very special year, and we are all looking forward to a memorable show."

A number of nominated stars will take the stage to present during the ceremony. Angela Bassett, Awkwafina, Alec Baldwin, Matt Bomer, Chadwick Boseman, Bradley Cooper, Laverne Cox, Adam Driver, Sam Elliott, Lady Gaga, Henry Golding, Ben Hardy, Ken Jeong, Gwilym Lee, Richard Madden, Rami Malek, Ricky Martin, Joe Mazzello, Tracy Morgan, Chris Pine, Keri Russell, John David Washington, Constance Wu and Michelle Yeoh are among the presenters.

Alan Alda will receive the lifetime achievement award during the ceremony, while Tom Hanks will present him with the honor.

“It is an honor and privilege to announce that our SAG Life Achievement Award will be presented to the fabulous Alan Alda,” SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris said in a statement in October. “He is an artist whose body of work is a testament to the craft and the magic of our business. His ability to make us laugh, to think and to feel is extraordinary. From theater to television, movies, and new media, Alan’s dedication and talent are exceeded only by his contributions to a just and caring society.”

Former recipients of the award include Lily Tomlin, Carol Burnett, Debbie Reynolds, Dick Van Dyke, Mary Tyler Moore, Ernest Borgnine and Betty White.

Yara Shahidi and Harry Shum Jr. will serve as ambassadors for the awards show. In their roles, the actors will offer behind-the-scenes looks at efforts leading up to the ceremony through their social media and preshow events.

Nominations

A Star Is Born leads the SAG Awards film nominations with a total of four. The film is nominated in the best ensemble category, while Bradley Cooper is up for best actor, Lady Gaga is nominated for best actress and Sam Elliott is up for best supporting actor.

BlacKkKlansman and The Favourite closely follow with three noms each. BlacKkKlansman is up against A Star Is Born, Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody and Crazy Rich Asians for best ensemble.

On the TV front, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Ozark lead the nominations with four apiece. Barry, GLOW, The Handmaid's Tale and The Kominsky Method follow with three mentions each.

Amy Adams, Emma Stone and Emily Blunt all earned nominations for two projects.

Adams was individually nominated in the outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series category for her role in Sharp Objects. She is also up for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for her work in Vice.

Stone earned a nod in the outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series category for Maniac, while she is also up for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for The Favourite.

Blunt's role in Mary Poppins Returns earned her an outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role nod, while her turn in A Quiet Place is nominated in the outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role category.

While many television shows and films are being honored, there were inevitable snubs among the nominations.

No Netflix films were nominated, with the expectation of a stunt nod for The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. The Golden Globe-winning and Oscar nominated film Roma didn't score any nominations, though that is likely due to its cast consisting of mostly unknown actors.

The streamer fared better on the TV side. Netflix earned 16 television nominations, which makes it the most nominated company at the show.

Films that did not receive any nominations include Ben Is Back, Boy Erased, Destroyer, Eighth Grade, First Reformed, First Man, The Hate U Give, Hereditary, If Beale Street Could Talk, On the Basis of Sex, The Rider and Widows.

Notable TV shows that failed to earn any SAG Awards nominations this year include The Good Place, Homecoming, Kidding, Patrick Melrose and Pose.

Get Ready for Full Coverage

The Hollywood Reporter will report all the news about the awards. Make sure to bookmark THR's SAG Awards page for the latest coverage about what's happening outside of the Shrine Auditorium during the red carpet and what's happening inside during the ceremony.