Spirit Awards: Mister Rogers Film 'Won't You Be My Neighbor' Wins Best Documentary

Director Morgan Neville addressed the Spirit Awards crowd as neighbors, before celebrating Fred Rogers' "radical kindness."

Won’t You Be My Neighbor director-producer Morgan Neville accepted the award for best documentary at the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor competed against Hale County This Morning, This Evening, Minding the Gap, Of Fathers and Sons, On Her Shoulders and Shirkers.

The film, which chronicles the life, work and impact of TV icon Fred Rogers' social philosophy, was snubbed by the Oscar's in the best documentary category.

Neville first addressed the crowd with a familiar Rogers tag line: “Hi, Neighbors." He then quickly thanked the film's producers, editors, Focus Features and his wife, a children’s librarian. He also took a moment to thank “all the people who have fallen in love with this movie and what it meant.”

Describing his experience working on the project as both meaningful and incredible, Neville praised the work of his subject of his documentary last, drawing on Rogers' philosophies to round out a heartwarming speech.

“The last thing is Fred Rogers. Fred knew that kindness was something more than something that sounds good on a bumper sticker," Neville said. "Radical kindness is something like oxygen and we need to have it to survive."