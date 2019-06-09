Tonys Snubs: Jeff Daniels Loses to Bryan Cranston, 'Ain't Too Proud' Goes One for 12

High-profile productions with multiple nominations that were shut out include 'Beetlejuice' (eight noms); 'Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus' (seven noms); 'The Prom' (seven noms); 'Kiss Me, Kate' (four noms); 'All My Sons' (three noms); 'Burn This' (three noms); and 'What the Constitution Means to Me' (two noms).

The 2019 Tony Awards were relatively low on surprises when it came to winning productions, with pundits accurately predicting most of the shows and actors who went home with awards.

But there were a few high-profile productions that ended the evening with fewer awards than observers may have expected.

After being shockingly left out of the best play category, Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird, which has broken Broadway box-office records, only took home one award, for featured actress Celia Keenan-Bolger.

Star Jeff Daniels was considered neck and neck in a close competition with Network’s Bryan Cranston to win the lead actor in a play prize. It ultimately went to previous winner Cranston, leaving Daniels Tony-less on his third nomination.

To Kill a Mockingbird was also nominated for seven other awards, but lost in those categories as well. Incidentally, Cranston's win was the only one for Network, which went into the evening with five nominations.

Also winning just one award was Temptations musical Ain't Too Proud, which could be considered a disappointing showing since it scored 12 nominations. Ink, which went into the evening with six nominations; Choir Boy, which had four nominations; and The Waverly Gallery, which had two nominations including one for best revival of a play that a number of pundits thought the star-studded production should have won, each only won one award, as well.

Some pundits also thought All My Sons' Benjamin Walker should have won best featured actor in a play, but that prize went to Ink's Bertie Carvel.

The following high-profile productions with multiple nominees were all shut out, winning none of the awards for which they were nominated: Beetlejuice (eight noms); Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus (seven noms); The Prom (seven noms); Kiss Me, Kate (four noms); All My Sons (three noms); Burn This (three noms); and What the Constitution Means to Me (two noms).