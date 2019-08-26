Taylor Swift Promotes the Equality Act During 2019 VMAs Performance

The singer performed "You Need to Calm Down" and "Lover" during the MTV awards show.

Taylor Swift opened the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday with performances of "You Need to Calm Down" and "Lover."

The moment marked Swift's first televised performance following the release of her seventh studio album, Lover, on Friday, as well as her first time back on the VMAs stage since her 2015 performance of "Bad Blood."

The performance began with Swift, Todrick Hall and Dexter Mayfield sitting on lounge chairs as she sang the opening lines to "You Need to Calm Down." The stage was set up similarly to the song's music video, which took place at a colorful trailer park.

Dancers dressed in colorful ensembles moved around the stage before the drag queens featured in the music video appeared next to Swift as she sang the anti-hate anthem.

The first number concluded with the words "Equality Act" largely written behind the performers. Swift has been an advocate for the Equality Act and has urged her followers to sign a petition in its favor on social media. The House passed legislation in May that protects those living in states where it's legal to discriminate based on sexual orientation and gender identity when it comes to housing, employment and other services.

Swift then slowed down the performance to sing "Lover," the third single and title track off of her most recent album. She put on a purple sequined jacket over her gold top and was handed an acoustic guitar before she made her way to the front of the stage. The other performers exited the stage, leaving Swift front and center.

Many of the singer's friends were shown singing along during the laid-back performance, including supermodel Gigi Hadid and "You Need to Calm Down" music video stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita.

Swift is tied at the VMAs with Ariana Grande as the most nominated artist of the night, up for 10 awards, including video of the year, song of the year, video for good, best pop, best direction, best editing and best art direction for "You Need to Calm Down" and best collaboration, best visual effects and best cinematography for "ME!" featuring Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie.

Before the awards show, Swift released the music video for the third single and off of Lover on Thursday. The album was released the following day.

The 2019 MTV VMAs took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco served as the host of the ceremony, which was broadcast on MTV.