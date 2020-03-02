AWARDS 'Death Stranding', 'Control' Lead BAFTA Games Awards Nominations 11:53 PM PST 3/2/2020 by Abid Rahman FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Courtesy of Games From left: 'Death Stranding,' 'Control' and 'Luigi's Mansion 3' 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare,' 'Luigi's Mansion 3,' and 'Disco Elysium' among the other titles with multiple nominations for the awards that take place in London on April 2. Death Stranding, Control and Disco Elysium lead the 2020 crop of nominees for the BAFTA Games Awards. BAFTA had previously announced that Japanese video game legend Hideo Kojima, the creator of Death Stranding, will be presented with a fellowship at the ceremony. The 2020 BAFTA Games Awards will be handed out April 2 at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London. A full list of nominees is below. Best Game Control Disco Elysium Luigi's Mansion 3 Outer Wilds Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Untitled Goose Game Performer in a Leading Role Laura Bailey - Gears 5 Courtney Hope - Control Logan Marshall-Green - Telling Lies Gonzalo Martin - Life Is Strange 2 Barry Sloane - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Norman Reedus - Death Stranding Performer in a Supporting Role Jolene Andersen - Life Is Strange 2 Sarah Bartholomew - Life Is Strange 2 Troy Baker - Death Stranding Lea Seydoux - Death Stranding Martti Suosalo - Control Ayisha Issa - The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan Technical Achievement A Plague Tale: Innocence Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Control Death Stranding Metro Exodus Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Original Property Baba Is You Control Death Stranding Disco Elysium Outer Wilds Untitled Goose Game Narrative Control Disco Elysium Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5) Outer Wilds Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order The Outer Worlds Music Control Death Stranding Disco Elysium Outer Wilds The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening Wattam Multiplayer Apex Legends Borderlands 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Luigi's Mansion 3 Tick Tock: A Tale for Two Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Game Design Baba Is You Control Disco Elysium Outer Wilds Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Wattam Game Beyond Entertainment Civilization VI: Gathering Storm Death Stranding Kind Words [lo fi chill beats to write to] Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5) Neo Cab Ring Fit Adventure Family Concrete Genie Knights and Bikes Luigi's Mansion 3 Untitled Goose Game Vacation Simulator Wattam Evolving Game Apex Legends Destiny 2 FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers Fortnite No Man's Sky: BEYOND Path of Exile Debut Game Ape Out Death Stranding Disco Elysium Katana ZERO Knights and Bikes Manifold Garden British Game DiRT Rally 2.0 Heaven's Vault Knights and Bikes Observation Planet Zoo Total War: Three Kingdoms Audio Achievement Ape Out Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Control Death Stranding Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Untitled Goose Game Artistic Achievement Concrete Genie Control Death Stranding Disco Elysium Knights and Bikes Sayonara Wild Hearts Animation Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Control Death Stranding Luigi’s Mansion 3 Sayonara Wild Hearts Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice EE Mobile Game of the Year (voted on by the public) Assemble With Care Call of Duty: Mobile Dead Man's Phone Pokemon Go Tangle Tower What The Golf? FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Abid Rahman abid.rahman@thr.com @gentlemanabroad