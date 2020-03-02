AWARDS

'Death Stranding', 'Control' Lead BAFTA Games Awards Nominations

11:53 PM PST 3/2/2020 by Abid Rahman

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare,' 'Luigi's Mansion 3,' and 'Disco Elysium' among the other titles with multiple nominations for the awards that take place in London on April 2.

Death StrandingControl and Disco Elysium lead the 2020 crop of nominees for the BAFTA Games Awards.

BAFTA had previously announced that Japanese video game legend Hideo Kojima, the creator of Death Stranding, will be presented with a fellowship at the ceremony. 

The 2020 BAFTA Games Awards will be handed out April 2 at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London.

A full list of nominees is below.

Best Game

Control
Disco Elysium
Luigi's Mansion 3
Outer Wilds
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Untitled Goose Game

Performer in a Leading Role

Laura Bailey - Gears 5
Courtney Hope - Control
Logan Marshall-Green - Telling Lies
Gonzalo Martin - Life Is Strange 2
Barry Sloane - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Norman Reedus - Death Stranding

Performer in a Supporting Role

Jolene Andersen - Life Is Strange 2
Sarah Bartholomew - Life Is Strange 2
Troy Baker - Death Stranding
Lea Seydoux - Death Stranding
Martti Suosalo - Control
Ayisha Issa - The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan 

Technical Achievement

A Plague Tale: Innocence
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Control
Death Stranding
Metro Exodus
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Original Property

Baba Is You
Control
Death Stranding
Disco Elysium
Outer Wilds
Untitled Goose Game

Narrative 

Control
Disco Elysium
Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)
Outer Wilds
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
The Outer Worlds

Music

Control
Death Stranding
Disco Elysium
Outer Wilds
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
Wattam

Multiplayer

Apex Legends
Borderlands 3
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Luigi's Mansion 3
Tick Tock: A Tale for Two
Tom Clancy's The Division 2

Game Design

Baba Is You
Control
Disco Elysium
Outer Wilds
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Wattam

Game Beyond Entertainment

Civilization VI: Gathering Storm
Death Stranding
Kind Words [lo fi chill beats to write to]
Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)
Neo Cab
Ring Fit Adventur

Family

Concrete Genie
Knights and Bikes
Luigi's Mansion 3
Untitled Goose Game
Vacation Simulator
Wattam

Evolving Game

Apex Legends
Destiny 2
FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers
Fortnite
No Man's Sky: BEYOND
Path of Exile

Debut Game

Ape Out
Death Stranding
Disco Elysium
Katana ZERO
Knights and Bikes
Manifold Garden

British Game

DiRT Rally 2.0
Heaven's Vault
Knights and Bikes
Observation
Planet Zoo
Total War: Three Kingdoms

Audio Achievement

Ape Out
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Control
Death Stranding
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Untitled Goose Game 

Artistic Achievement

Concrete Genie Control
Death Stranding
Disco Elysium
Knights and Bikes
Sayonara Wild Hearts  

Animation

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Control
Death Stranding
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice 

EE Mobile Game of the Year (voted on by the public)

Assemble With Care
Call of Duty: Mobile
Dead Man's Phone
Pokemon Go
Tangle Tower
What The Golf? 