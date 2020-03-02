'Death Stranding', 'Control' Lead BAFTA Games Awards Nominations

From left: 'Death Stranding,' 'Control' and 'Luigi's Mansion 3'

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare,' 'Luigi's Mansion 3,' and 'Disco Elysium' among the other titles with multiple nominations for the awards that take place in London on April 2.

Death Stranding, Control and Disco Elysium lead the 2020 crop of nominees for the BAFTA Games Awards.

BAFTA had previously announced that Japanese video game legend Hideo Kojima, the creator of Death Stranding, will be presented with a fellowship at the ceremony.

The 2020 BAFTA Games Awards will be handed out April 2 at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London.

A full list of nominees is below.

Best Game

Control

Disco Elysium

Luigi's Mansion 3

Outer Wilds

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Untitled Goose Game

Performer in a Leading Role

Laura Bailey - Gears 5

Courtney Hope - Control

Logan Marshall-Green - Telling Lies

Gonzalo Martin - Life Is Strange 2

Barry Sloane - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Norman Reedus - Death Stranding

Performer in a Supporting Role

Jolene Andersen - Life Is Strange 2

Sarah Bartholomew - Life Is Strange 2

Troy Baker - Death Stranding

Lea Seydoux - Death Stranding

Martti Suosalo - Control

Ayisha Issa - The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

Technical Achievement

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Metro Exodus

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Original Property

Baba Is You

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Narrative

Control

Disco Elysium

Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)

Outer Wilds

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Outer Worlds

Music

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Wattam

Multiplayer

Apex Legends

Borderlands 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Luigi's Mansion 3

Tick Tock: A Tale for Two

Tom Clancy's The Division 2

Game Design

Baba Is You

Control

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Wattam

Game Beyond Entertainment

Civilization VI: Gathering Storm

Death Stranding

Kind Words [lo fi chill beats to write to]

Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)

Neo Cab

Ring Fit Adventure

Family

Concrete Genie

Knights and Bikes

Luigi's Mansion 3

Untitled Goose Game

Vacation Simulator

Wattam

Evolving Game

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers

Fortnite

No Man's Sky: BEYOND

Path of Exile

Debut Game

Ape Out

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Katana ZERO

Knights and Bikes

Manifold Garden

British Game

DiRT Rally 2.0

Heaven's Vault

Knights and Bikes

Observation

Planet Zoo

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Audio Achievement

Ape Out

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Untitled Goose Game

Artistic Achievement

Concrete Genie Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Knights and Bikes

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Animation

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

EE Mobile Game of the Year (voted on by the public)

Assemble With Care

Call of Duty: Mobile

Dead Man's Phone

Pokemon Go

Tangle Tower

What The Golf?