'Chernobyl' Dominates BAFTA TV Awards Nominations

11:46 PM PDT 6/3/2020 by Alex Ritman

'Chernobyl'

The hit show landed 14 nominations, ahead of 'The Crown' with seven.

Chernobyl leads the pack of 2020 BAFTA TV nominations by a sizeable stretch, having been shortlisted in 14 categories across both the TV and TV craft awards. 

Announced Thursday, nominations were also doled out to The Crown, with seven nominations, and six for both Fleabag and Girl/Haji. 

HBO/Sky's Chernobyl picked up nominations in the mini-series, leading actor (for Jared Harris) and supporting actor (for Stellan Skarsgard), alongside 11 on the TV craft side. The Crown's nominations included best drama series, supporting actor (Josh O'Conner) and supporting actress (Helena Bonham Carter), and Fleabag's saw both Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Sian Clifford nominated for best female performance in a comedy series. 

Meanwhile, His Dark Materials and The Virtues landed five nominations and Killing Eve, Sex Education and Top Boy with four each. 

Both the BAFTA TV and BAFTA TV craft ceremonies were due to take place in spring, but were postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The TV craft awards will now be held July 17, hosted by Stephen Mangan returning for a ninth consecutive awards show, and the TV awards will take place July 31, with Richard Ayoade performing hosting duties for the first time. 

In accordance with current coronavirus restrictions, both awards shows will now take place as closed studio, socially distanced shows, with nominees invited to accept their awards virtually. 

See the main BAFTA TV nominations below:

Drama Series

The Crown
The End Of The F***Ing World
Gentleman Jack
Giri/Haji

Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Sarah Kendall, Frayed
Sian Clifford, Fleabag

International

Euphoria
Succession
Unbelievable
When They See Us

Leading Actor

Callum Turner, The Capture
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Stephen Graham, The Virtues
Takehiro Hira, Giri/Haji

Leading Actress

Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth Is Missing
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Samantha Morton, I Am Kirsty
Suranne Jones, Gentleman Jack

Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen
Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats
Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education
Youssef Kerkour, Home

Mini-Series

A Confession
Chernobyl
The Victim
The Virtues

Scripted Comedy

Catastrophe
Derry Girls
Fleabag
Stath Lets Flats

Single Drama

Brexit: The Uncivil War
Elizabeth Is Missing
The Left Behind
Responsible Child

Supporting Actor

Joe Absolom, A Confession
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Will Sharpe, Giri/Haji

Supporting Actress

Helen Behan, The Virtues
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy
Naomi Ackie, The End Of The F***Ing World