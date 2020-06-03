AWARDS 'Chernobyl' Dominates BAFTA TV Awards Nominations 11:46 PM PDT 6/3/2020 by Alex Ritman FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME 'Chernobyl' The hit show landed 14 nominations, ahead of 'The Crown' with seven. Chernobyl leads the pack of 2020 BAFTA TV nominations by a sizeable stretch, having been shortlisted in 14 categories across both the TV and TV craft awards. Announced Thursday, nominations were also doled out to The Crown, with seven nominations, and six for both Fleabag and Girl/Haji. HBO/Sky's Chernobyl picked up nominations in the mini-series, leading actor (for Jared Harris) and supporting actor (for Stellan Skarsgard), alongside 11 on the TV craft side. The Crown's nominations included best drama series, supporting actor (Josh O'Conner) and supporting actress (Helena Bonham Carter), and Fleabag's saw both Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Sian Clifford nominated for best female performance in a comedy series. Meanwhile, His Dark Materials and The Virtues landed five nominations and Killing Eve, Sex Education and Top Boy with four each. Both the BAFTA TV and BAFTA TV craft ceremonies were due to take place in spring, but were postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The TV craft awards will now be held July 17, hosted by Stephen Mangan returning for a ninth consecutive awards show, and the TV awards will take place July 31, with Richard Ayoade performing hosting duties for the first time. In accordance with current coronavirus restrictions, both awards shows will now take place as closed studio, socially distanced shows, with nominees invited to accept their awards virtually. See the main BAFTA TV nominations below: Drama Series The Crown The End Of The F***Ing World Gentleman Jack Giri/Haji Female Performance In A Comedy Programme Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag Sarah Kendall, Frayed Sian Clifford, Fleabag International Euphoria Succession Unbelievable When They See Us Leading Actor Callum Turner, The Capture Jared Harris, Chernobyl Stephen Graham, The Virtues Takehiro Hira, Giri/Haji Leading Actress Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth Is Missing Jodie Comer, Killing Eve Samantha Morton, I Am Kirsty Suranne Jones, Gentleman Jack Male Performance In A Comedy Programme Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education Youssef Kerkour, Home Mini-Series A Confession Chernobyl The Victim The Virtues Scripted Comedy Catastrophe Derry Girls Fleabag Stath Lets Flats Single Drama Brexit: The Uncivil War Elizabeth Is Missing The Left Behind Responsible Child Supporting Actor Joe Absolom, A Confession Josh O’Connor, The Crown Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl Will Sharpe, Giri/Haji Supporting Actress Helen Behan, The Virtues Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy Naomi Ackie, The End Of The F***Ing World FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Alex Ritman alex.ritman@thr.com @alexritman