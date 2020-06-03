'Chernobyl' Dominates BAFTA TV Awards Nominations

The hit show landed 14 nominations, ahead of 'The Crown' with seven.

Chernobyl leads the pack of 2020 BAFTA TV nominations by a sizeable stretch, having been shortlisted in 14 categories across both the TV and TV craft awards.

Announced Thursday, nominations were also doled out to The Crown, with seven nominations, and six for both Fleabag and Girl/Haji.

HBO/Sky's Chernobyl picked up nominations in the mini-series, leading actor (for Jared Harris) and supporting actor (for Stellan Skarsgard), alongside 11 on the TV craft side. The Crown's nominations included best drama series, supporting actor (Josh O'Conner) and supporting actress (Helena Bonham Carter), and Fleabag's saw both Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Sian Clifford nominated for best female performance in a comedy series.

Meanwhile, His Dark Materials and The Virtues landed five nominations and Killing Eve, Sex Education and Top Boy with four each.

Both the BAFTA TV and BAFTA TV craft ceremonies were due to take place in spring, but were postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The TV craft awards will now be held July 17, hosted by Stephen Mangan returning for a ninth consecutive awards show, and the TV awards will take place July 31, with Richard Ayoade performing hosting duties for the first time.

In accordance with current coronavirus restrictions, both awards shows will now take place as closed studio, socially distanced shows, with nominees invited to accept their awards virtually.

See the main BAFTA TV nominations below:

Drama Series

The Crown

The End Of The F***Ing World

Gentleman Jack

Giri/Haji

Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Sarah Kendall, Frayed

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

International

Euphoria

Succession

Unbelievable

When They See Us



Leading Actor

Callum Turner, The Capture

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Stephen Graham, The Virtues

Takehiro Hira, Giri/Haji



Leading Actress

Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth Is Missing

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Samantha Morton, I Am Kirsty

Suranne Jones, Gentleman Jack



Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen

Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education

Youssef Kerkour, Home



Mini-Series

A Confession

Chernobyl

The Victim

The Virtues



Scripted Comedy

Catastrophe

Derry Girls

Fleabag

Stath Lets Flats



Single Drama

Brexit: The Uncivil War

Elizabeth Is Missing

The Left Behind

Responsible Child

Supporting Actor

Joe Absolom, A Confession

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Will Sharpe, Giri/Haji



Supporting Actress

Helen Behan, The Virtues

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy

Naomi Ackie, The End Of The F***Ing World