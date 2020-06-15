AWARDS BET Awards: Drake, Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch Lead Nominations 9:44 AM PDT 6/15/2020 by Katherine Schaffstall FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Mike Marsland/WireImage; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Drake, Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lizzo and DaBaby picked up four nominations each, with the ceremony set to air on June 28, across ViacomCBS' networks, including CBS. The nominations are in for the 2020 BET Awards. The annual awards show celebrates creative expression and black excellence across music, film, television, sports and philanthropy. Drake leads the nominations with six nods. The rapper is up for best male hip-hop artist and video of the year, while he earned two nods for both best collaboration and viewer’s choice for his features in Chris Brown's "No Guidance" and Future's "Life Is Good." Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch collected the second most nominations with five nods each. Megan Thee Stallion is up for best female hip-hop artist, best collaboration, video of the year, album of the year and viewer’s choice award. Meanwhile, Ricch is nominated for best male hip-hop artist, video of the year, best new artist, album of the year and viewer’s choice award. Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Brown, Lizzo and DaBaby follow with four nominations each. Winners in the 21 categories will be selected by BET’s Voting Academy, which is made up of fans and an esteemed group of entertainment professionals. The 2020 BET Awards will air on June 28 at 8 p.m. on ViacomCBS' networks including BET and BET HER. The ceremony will also make its national broadcast premiere on CBS. A complete list of nominees for the 20th annual BET Awards follows. Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Beyoncé H.E.R. Jhene Aiko Kehlani Lizzo Summer Walker Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Anderson .Paak Chris Brown Jacquees Khalid The Weeknd Usher Best Group Chloe x Halle City Girls EarthGang Griselda JACKBOYS Migos Best Collaboration Chris Brown Ft. Drake, "No Guidance" DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, "Higher" Future ft. Drake, "Life Is Good" H.E.R. ft. YG, "Slide" Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, "Hot Girl Summer" Wale ft. Jeremih, "On Chill" Best Male Hip Hop Artist DaBaby Drake Future Lil Baby Roddy Ricch Travis Scott Best Female Hip Hop Artist Cardi B Doja Cat Lizzo Megan Thee Stallion Nicki Minaj Saweetie Video of the Year Chris Brown Ft. Drake, "No Guidance" DaBaby, "Bop" DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, "Higher" Doja Cat, "Say So" Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, "Hot Girl Summer" Roddy Ricch, "The Box" Video Director of the Year Benny Boom Cole Bennett Dave Meyers Director X Eif Rivera Teyana "Spike Tee" Taylor Best New Artist DaniLeigh Lil Nas X Pop Smoke Roddy Ricch Summer Walker YBN Cordae Album of the Year Cuz I Love You, Lizzo Fever, Megan Thee Stallion Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyoncé I Used to Know Her, H.E.R. Kirk, DaBaby Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Fred Hammond, "Alright" John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez, "I Made It Out" Kanye West, "Follow God" Kirk Franklin, "Just for Me" PJ Morton ft. Le'Andria Johnson & Mary Mary, "All In His Pain" The Clark Sisters, "Victory" Best Actress Angela Bassett Cynthia Erivo Issa Rae Regina King Tracee Ellis Ross Zendaya Best Actor Billy Porter Eddie Murphy Forest Whitaker Jamie Foxx Michael B. Jordan Omari Hardwick Young Stars Award Alex Hibbert Asante Blackk Jahi Di'Allo Winston Marsai Martin Miles Brown Storm Reid Best Movie Bad Boys for Life Dolemite Is My Name Harriet Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé Just Mercy Queen & Slim Sportswoman of the Year Ajeé Wilson Claressa Shields Coco Gauff Naomi Osaka Serena Williams Simone Biles Sportsman of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo Kawhi Leonard LeBron James Odell Beckham Jr. Patrick Mahomes II Stephen Curry BET HER Award Alicia Keys, "Underdog" Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn, "Brown Skin Girl" Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La, "Melanin" Layton Greene, "I Choose" Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott, "Tempo" Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan, "Afeni" Viewer's Choice Award Chris Brown Ft. Drake, "No Guidance" DaBaby, "Bop" Future ft. Drake, "Life Is Good" Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, "Hot Girl Summer" Roddy Ricch, "The Box" The Weeknd, "Heartless" Best International Act Burna Boy (Nigeria) Innoss'B (DRC) Sho Madjozi (S. Africa) Dave (U.K.) Stormzy (U.K.) Ninho (France) S.Pri Noir (France) Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act Rema (Nigeria) SHA SHA (Zimbabwe) Celeste (U.K.) Young T & Bugsey (U.K.) Hatik (France) Stacy (France) FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Katherine Schaffstall THRnews@thr.com @thr