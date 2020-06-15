AWARDS

BET Awards: Drake, Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch Lead Nominations

9:44 AM PDT 6/15/2020 by Katherine Schaffstall

Mike Marsland/WireImage; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
Drake, Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch

Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lizzo and DaBaby picked up four nominations each, with the ceremony set to air on June 28, across ViacomCBS' networks, including CBS.

The nominations are in for the 2020 BET Awards.

The annual awards show celebrates creative expression and black excellence across music, film, television, sports and philanthropy.

Drake leads the nominations with six nods. The rapper is up for best male hip-hop artist and video of the year, while he earned two nods for both best collaboration and viewer’s choice for his features in Chris Brown's "No Guidance" and Future's "Life Is Good."

Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch collected the second most nominations with five nods each. Megan Thee Stallion is up for best female hip-hop artist, best collaboration, video of the year, album of the year and viewer’s choice award. Meanwhile, Ricch is nominated for best male hip-hop artist, video of the year, best new artist, album of the year and viewer’s choice award.

Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Brown, Lizzo and DaBaby follow with four nominations each.

Winners in the 21 categories will be selected by BET’s Voting Academy, which is made up of fans and an esteemed group of entertainment professionals.

The 2020 BET Awards will air on June 28 at 8 p.m. on ViacomCBS' networks including BET and BET HER. The ceremony will also make its national broadcast premiere on CBS.

A complete list of nominees for the 20th annual BET Awards follows.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jhene Aiko
Kehlani
Lizzo
Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Jacquees
Khalid
The Weeknd
Usher

Best Group
Chloe x Halle
City Girls
EarthGang
Griselda
JACKBOYS
Migos

Best Collaboration
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, "No Guidance"
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, "Higher"
Future ft. Drake, "Life Is Good"
H.E.R. ft. YG, "Slide"
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, "Hot Girl Summer"
Wale ft. Jeremih, "On Chill"

Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott

Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie

Video of the Year
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, "No Guidance"
DaBaby, "Bop"
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, "Higher"
Doja Cat, "Say So"
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, "Hot Girl Summer"
Roddy Ricch, "The Box"

Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Director X
Eif Rivera
Teyana "Spike Tee" Taylor

Best New Artist
DaniLeigh
Lil Nas X
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch
Summer Walker
YBN Cordae

Album of the Year
Cuz I Love You, Lizzo
Fever, Megan Thee Stallion
Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyoncé
I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.
Kirk, DaBaby
Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational
Fred Hammond, "Alright"
John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez, "I Made It Out"
Kanye West, "Follow God"
Kirk Franklin, "Just for Me"
PJ Morton ft. Le'Andria Johnson & Mary Mary, "All In His Pain"
The Clark Sisters, "Victory"

Best Actress
Angela Bassett
Cynthia Erivo
Issa Rae
Regina King
Tracee Ellis Ross
Zendaya

Best Actor
Billy Porter
Eddie Murphy
Forest Whitaker
Jamie Foxx
Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick

Young Stars Award
Alex Hibbert
Asante Blackk
Jahi Di'Allo Winston
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Storm Reid

Best Movie
Bad Boys for Life
Dolemite Is My Name
Harriet
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé
Just Mercy
Queen & Slim

Sportswoman of the Year
Ajeé Wilson
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
LeBron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
Stephen Curry

BET HER Award
Alicia Keys, "Underdog"
Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn, "Brown Skin Girl"
Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La, "Melanin"
Layton Greene, "I Choose"
Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott, "Tempo"
Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan, "Afeni"

Viewer's Choice Award
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, "No Guidance"
DaBaby, "Bop"
Future ft. Drake, "Life Is Good"
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, "Hot Girl Summer"
Roddy Ricch, "The Box"
The Weeknd, "Heartless"

Best International Act
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Innoss'B (DRC)
Sho Madjozi (S. Africa)
Dave (U.K.)
Stormzy (U.K.)
Ninho (France)
S.Pri Noir (France)

Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act
Rema (Nigeria)
SHA SHA (Zimbabwe)
Celeste (U.K.)
Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)
Hatik (France)
Stacy (France)