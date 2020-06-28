AWARDS BET Awards: Winners List (Updating Live) 4:36 PM PDT 6/28/2020 by Kimberly Nordyke FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Essence Amanda Seales Amanda Seales is hosting the annual awards show, airing Sunday night on CBS, BET and BET HER. The 2020 BET Awards are being handed out Sunday night. Comedian and Insecure actress Amanda Seales is hosting the annual show, which organizers this year said "expanded its footprint to go beyond the confines of a traditional stage show in response to safety precautions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, marking a first for the network." In addition, the show also makes its national broadcast premiere on CBS, along with airing on ViacomCBS' networks including BET and BET Her. The show airs Sunday live from 8'11 p.m. ET. The annual awards show celebrates creative expression and black excellence across music, film, television, sports and philanthropy. During the show, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter will be honored with the Humanitarian Award, while French anti-racism activist Assa Traoré will be honored with the BET International Global Good Award. Traoré's brother Adama died in 2016 while in police custody. Drake leads the nominations with six nods, followed by Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch with five each. Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Brown, Lizzo and DaBaby follow with four nominations apiece. Winners in the 21 categories will be selected by BET’s Voting Academy, which is made up of fans and an esteemed group of entertainment professionals. A slew of performers and stars are set to take the stage, including Alicia Keys, Chloe x Halle, DaBaby, D Smoke, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Jonathan McReynolds, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, SiR, Summer Walker, Usher and Wayne Brady. The list of winners below will be updated as they are announced live. Refresh for the latest. Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Beyoncé H.E.R. Jhene Aiko Kehlani Lizzo Summer Walker Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Anderson .Paak Chris Brown Jacquees Khalid The Weeknd Usher Best Group Chloe x Halle City Girls EarthGang Griselda JACKBOYS Migos Best Collaboration Chris Brown Ft. Drake, "No Guidance" DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, "Higher" Future ft. Drake, "Life Is Good" H.E.R. ft. YG, "Slide" Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, "Hot Girl Summer" Wale ft. Jeremih, "On Chill" Best Male Hip Hop Artist DaBaby Drake Future Lil Baby Roddy Ricch Travis Scott Best Female Hip Hop Artist Cardi B Doja Cat Lizzo Megan Thee Stallion Nicki Minaj Saweetie Video of the Year Chris Brown Ft. Drake, "No Guidance" DaBaby, "Bop" DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, "Higher" Doja Cat, "Say So" Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, "Hot Girl Summer" Roddy Ricch, "The Box" Video Director of the Year Benny Boom Cole Bennett Dave Meyers Director X Eif Rivera Teyana "Spike Tee" Taylor Best New Artist DaniLeigh Lil Nas X Pop Smoke Roddy Ricch Summer Walker YBN Cordae Album of the Year Cuz I Love You, Lizzo Fever, Megan Thee Stallion Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyoncé I Used to Know Her, H.E.R. Kirk, DaBaby Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Fred Hammond, "Alright" John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez, "I Made It Out" Kanye West, "Follow God" Kirk Franklin, "Just for Me" PJ Morton ft. Le'Andria Johnson & Mary Mary, "All In His Pain" The Clark Sisters, "Victory" Best Actress Angela Bassett Cynthia Erivo Issa Rae Regina King Tracee Ellis Ross Zendaya Best Actor Billy Porter Eddie Murphy Forest Whitaker Jamie Foxx Michael B. Jordan Omari Hardwick Young Stars Award Alex Hibbert Asante Blackk Jahi Di'Allo Winston Marsai Martin Miles Brown Storm Reid Best Movie Bad Boys for Life Dolemite Is My Name Harriet Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé Just Mercy Queen & Slim Sportswoman of the Year Ajeé Wilson Claressa Shields Coco Gauff Naomi Osaka Serena Williams Simone Biles (WINNER) Sportsman of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo Kawhi Leonard LeBron James (WINNER) Odell Beckham Jr. Patrick Mahomes II Stephen Curry BET HER Award Alicia Keys, "Underdog" Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn, "Brown Skin Girl" (WINNER) Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La, "Melanin" Layton Greene, "I Choose" Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott, "Tempo" Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan, "Afeni" Viewer's Choice Award Chris Brown Ft. Drake, "No Guidance" DaBaby, "Bop" Future ft. Drake, "Life Is Good" Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, "Hot Girl Summer" Roddy Ricch, "The Box" The Weeknd, "Heartless" Best International Act Burna Boy (Nigeria) Innoss'B (DRC) Sho Madjozi (S. Africa) Dave (U.K.) Stormzy (U.K.) Ninho (France) S.Pri Noir (France) Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act Rema (Nigeria) SHA SHA (Zimbabwe) (WINNER) Celeste (U.K.) Young T & Bugsey (U.K.) Hatik (France) Stacy (France)