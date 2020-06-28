AWARDS

BET Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

4:36 PM PDT 6/28/2020 by Kimberly Nordyke

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Essence
Amanda Seales

Amanda Seales is hosting the annual awards show, airing Sunday night on CBS, BET and BET HER.

The 2020 BET Awards are being handed out Sunday night.

Comedian and Insecure actress Amanda Seales is hosting the annual show, which organizers this year said "expanded its footprint to go beyond the confines of a traditional stage show in response to safety precautions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, marking a first for the network."

In addition, the show also makes its national broadcast premiere on CBS, along with airing on ViacomCBS' networks including BET and BET Her. The show airs Sunday live from 8'11 p.m. ET.

The annual awards show celebrates creative expression and black excellence across music, film, television, sports and philanthropy.

During the show, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter will be honored with the Humanitarian Award, while French anti-racism activist Assa Traoré will be honored with the BET International Global Good Award. Traoré's brother Adama died in 2016 while in police custody.

Drake leads the nominations with six nods, followed by Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch with five each. Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Brown, Lizzo and DaBaby follow with four nominations apiece.

Winners in the 21 categories will be selected by BET’s Voting Academy, which is made up of fans and an esteemed group of entertainment professionals.

A slew of performers and stars are set to take the stage, including Alicia Keys, Chloe x Halle, DaBaby, D Smoke, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Jonathan McReynolds, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, SiR, Summer Walker, Usher and Wayne Brady.

The list of winners below will be updated as they are announced live. Refresh for the latest.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jhene Aiko
Kehlani
Lizzo
Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Jacquees
Khalid
The Weeknd
Usher

Best Group
Chloe x Halle
City Girls
EarthGang
Griselda
JACKBOYS
Migos

Best Collaboration
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, "No Guidance"
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, "Higher"
Future ft. Drake, "Life Is Good"
H.E.R. ft. YG, "Slide"
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, "Hot Girl Summer"
Wale ft. Jeremih, "On Chill"

Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott

Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie

Video of the Year
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, "No Guidance"
DaBaby, "Bop"
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, "Higher"
Doja Cat, "Say So"
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, "Hot Girl Summer"
Roddy Ricch, "The Box"

Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Director X
Eif Rivera
Teyana "Spike Tee" Taylor

Best New Artist
DaniLeigh
Lil Nas X
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch
Summer Walker
YBN Cordae

Album of the Year
Cuz I Love You, Lizzo
Fever, Megan Thee Stallion
Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyoncé
I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.
Kirk, DaBaby
Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational
Fred Hammond, "Alright"
John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez, "I Made It Out"
Kanye West, "Follow God"
Kirk Franklin, "Just for Me"
PJ Morton ft. Le'Andria Johnson & Mary Mary, "All In His Pain"
The Clark Sisters, "Victory"

Best Actress
Angela Bassett
Cynthia Erivo
Issa Rae
Regina King
Tracee Ellis Ross
Zendaya

Best Actor
Billy Porter
Eddie Murphy
Forest Whitaker
Jamie Foxx
Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick

Young Stars Award
Alex Hibbert
Asante Blackk
Jahi Di'Allo Winston
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Storm Reid

Best Movie
Bad Boys for Life
Dolemite Is My Name
Harriet
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé
Just Mercy
Queen & Slim

Sportswoman of the Year
Ajeé Wilson
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles (WINNER)

Sportsman of the Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
LeBron James (WINNER)
Odell Beckham Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
Stephen Curry

BET HER Award
Alicia Keys, "Underdog"
Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn, "Brown Skin Girl" (WINNER)
Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La, "Melanin"
Layton Greene, "I Choose"
Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott, "Tempo"
Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan, "Afeni"

Viewer's Choice Award
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, "No Guidance"
DaBaby, "Bop"
Future ft. Drake, "Life Is Good"
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, "Hot Girl Summer"
Roddy Ricch, "The Box"
The Weeknd, "Heartless"

Best International Act
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Innoss'B (DRC)
Sho Madjozi (S. Africa)
Dave (U.K.)
Stormzy (U.K.)
Ninho (France)
S.Pri Noir (France)

Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act
Rema (Nigeria)
SHA SHA (Zimbabwe) (WINNER)
Celeste (U.K.)
Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)
Hatik (France)
Stacy (France)