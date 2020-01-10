'Death Stranding', 'Control' Top List of DICE Awards Nominees

The awards will be handed out on Feb. 13 at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas as part of the annual DICE Summit conference.

The nominees for the 23rd annual DICE Awards, presented by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, have been revealed and Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding and Remedy Entertainment's Control top the list with eight nominations each.

Both games have been staples of this year's video game industry awards circuit, earning multiple nominations (including game of the year) at both December's Game Awards and the upcoming Game Developers Choice Awards in March at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco.

A total of 65 titles released in 2019 received nominations for this year's DICE Awards, which will be handed out on Feb. 13 at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas as part of the annual DICE Summit conference. Other top nominees include Infinity Ward and Activision's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and developer ZA/UM's indie game Disco Elysium, each with six noms apiece.

Indie games Outer Wilds, from Mobius Digital and Annapurna Interactive, and Untitled Goose Game, from Australian developer House House, are both up for game of the year and earned four total nominations each.

The full list of nominees is below.

Game of the Year

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Action Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Devil May Cry 5

Gears 5

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Adventure Game of the Year

Death Stranding

Luigi's Mansion 3

Resident Evil 2

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Family Game of the Year

A Short Hike

DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2

Ring Fit Adventure

Super Mario Maker 2

Yoshi's Crafted World

Fighting Game of the Year

Dead or Alive 6

Jump Force

Mortal Kombat 11

Samurai Shodown

Racing Game of the Year

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

DiRT Rally 2.0

F1 2019

Mario Kart Tour

Trials Rising

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Disco Elysium

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Kingdom Hearts III

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield

The Outer Worlds

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 20

Madden NFL 20

MLB The Show 19

NBA 2k20

NHL 20

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Anno 1800

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Oxygen Not Included

Slay The Spire

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Asgard's Wrath

Blood & Truth

Pistol Whip

Stormland

Westworld Awakening

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Asgard's Wrath

Blood & Truth

Pistol Whip

The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets

Trover Saves the Universe

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

A Short Hike

Disco Elysium

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Untitled Goose Game

WHAT THE GOLF?

Portable Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Mobile

GRINDSTONE

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sky: Children of the Light

WHAT THE GOLF?

Online Game of the Year

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Tetris 99

Wargroove

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Baba is You

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Slay the Spire

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

A Short Hike

Control

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Days Gone

Death Stranding

Devil May Cry 5

Luigi's Mansion 3

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Concrete Genie

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Control (Jesse Faden)

Death Stranding (Cliff Unger)

Death Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Greez)

Untitled Goose Game (The Goose)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Arise: A Simple Story

Control

Erica

Golem

Mortal Kombat 11

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Death Stranding

Mortal Kombat 11

Resident Evil 2

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Control

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Telling Lies

The Outer Worlds

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Concrete Genie

Control

Death Stranding

Metro Exodus