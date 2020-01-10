TECH 'Death Stranding', 'Control' Top List of DICE Awards Nominees 9:00 AM PST 1/10/2020 by Patrick Shanley FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Remedy Games The awards will be handed out on Feb. 13 at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas as part of the annual DICE Summit conference. The nominees for the 23rd annual DICE Awards, presented by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, have been revealed and Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding and Remedy Entertainment's Control top the list with eight nominations each. Both games have been staples of this year's video game industry awards circuit, earning multiple nominations (including game of the year) at both December's Game Awards and the upcoming Game Developers Choice Awards in March at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco. A total of 65 titles released in 2019 received nominations for this year's DICE Awards, which will be handed out on Feb. 13 at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas as part of the annual DICE Summit conference. Other top nominees include Infinity Ward and Activision's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and developer ZA/UM's indie game Disco Elysium, each with six noms apiece. Indie games Outer Wilds, from Mobius Digital and Annapurna Interactive, and Untitled Goose Game, from Australian developer House House, are both up for game of the year and earned four total nominations each. The full list of nominees is below. Game of the Year Control Death Stranding Disco Elysium Outer Wilds Untitled Goose Game Action Game of the Year Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Control Devil May Cry 5 Gears 5 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Adventure Game of the Year Death Stranding Luigi's Mansion 3 Resident Evil 2 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening Family Game of the Year A Short Hike DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 Ring Fit Adventure Super Mario Maker 2 Yoshi's Crafted World Fighting Game of the Year Dead or Alive 6 Jump Force Mortal Kombat 11 Samurai Shodown Racing Game of the Year Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled DiRT Rally 2.0 F1 2019 Mario Kart Tour Trials Rising Role-Playing Game of the Year Disco Elysium Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Kingdom Hearts III Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield The Outer Worlds Sports Game of the Year FIFA 20 Madden NFL 20 MLB The Show 19 NBA 2k20 NHL 20 Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year Anno 1800 Fire Emblem: Three Houses Oxygen Not Included Slay The Spire Total War: Three Kingdoms Immersive Reality Technical Achievement Asgard's Wrath Blood & Truth Pistol Whip Stormland Westworld Awakening Immersive Reality Game of the Year Asgard's Wrath Blood & Truth Pistol Whip The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets Trover Saves the Universe Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game A Short Hike Disco Elysium Sayonara Wild Hearts Untitled Goose Game WHAT THE GOLF? Portable Game of the Year Call of Duty: Mobile GRINDSTONE Sayonara Wild Hearts Sky: Children of the Light WHAT THE GOLF? Online Game of the Year Apex Legends Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Tetris 99 Wargroove Outstanding Achievement in Game Design Baba is You Disco Elysium Outer Wilds Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Slay the Spire Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction A Short Hike Control Disco Elysium Outer Wilds Untitled Goose Game Outstanding Achievement in Animation Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Days Gone Death Stranding Devil May Cry 5 Luigi's Mansion 3 Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Concrete Genie Control Death Stranding Resident Evil 2 Outstanding Achievement in Character Control (Jesse Faden) Death Stranding (Cliff Unger) Death Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Greez) Untitled Goose Game (The Goose) Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition Arise: A Simple Story Control Erica Golem Mortal Kombat 11 Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Death Stranding Mortal Kombat 11 Resident Evil 2 Sayonara Wild Hearts Outstanding Achievement in Story Control Disco Elysium Outer Wilds Telling Lies The Outer Worlds Outstanding Technical Achievement Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Concrete Genie Control Death Stranding Metro Exodus FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Patrick Shanley patrick.shanley@THR.com @pshanley88