TECH 2020 DICE Awards: 'Untitled Goose Game' Takes Top Honor 9:23 PM PST 2/13/2020 by Patrick Shanley FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Courtesy of House House Hideo Kojima's 'Death Stranding' and Remedy Entertainment's 'Control' couldn't best a naughty goose at the 23rd annual awards show in Las Vegas. The 23rd annual DICE Awards, presented by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, were handed out at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Thursday night. Australian developer House House took home the night's top prize, game of the year, with Untitled Goose Game. Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding and Remedy Entertainment's Control topped the field of nominees with eight nominations each, but the former only took home two awards (for technical achievement and audio design), while the latter was honored four times (game direction, action game of the year, music composition and art direction). Both games have been staples of this year's video game industry awards circuit, earning multiple nominations (including game of the year) at both December's Game Awards and the upcoming Game Developers Choice Awards in March at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco. Untitled Goose Game took home three awards in total. In addition to game of the year, the indie also scored wins in the independent game and character (for the titular fowl). A total of 65 titles released in 2019 received nominations for this year's DICE Awards. Winners are chosen by a panel of industry leaders. The event also featured the induction of longtime Sony exec Connie Booth into the AIAS hall of fame. The full list of winners is below. Game of the Year Control Death Stranding Disco Elysium Outer Wilds Untitled Goose Game (Winner) Action Game of the Year Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Control (Winner) Devil May Cry 5 Gears 5 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Adventure Game of the Year Death Stranding Luigi's Mansion 3 Resident Evil 2 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Winner) The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening Family Game of the Year A Short Hike Dragon Quest Builders 2 Ring Fit Adventure Super Mario Maker 2 (Winner) Yoshi's Crafted World Fighting Game of the Year Dead or Alive 6 Jump Force Mortal Kombat 11 (Winner) Samurai Shodown Racing Game of the Year Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled DiRT Rally 2.0 F1 2019 Mario Kart Tour (Winner) Trials Rising Role-Playing Game of the Year Disco Elysium Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Kingdom Hearts III Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield The Outer Worlds (Winner) Sports Game of the Year FIFA 20 (Winner) Madden NFL 20 MLB the Show 19 NBA 2k20 NHL 20 Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year Anno 1800 Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Winner) Oxygen Not Included Slay the Spire Total War: Three Kingdoms Immersive Reality Technical Achievement Asgard's Wrath Blood & Truth (Winner) Pistol Whip Stormland Westworld Awakening Immersive Reality Game of the Year Asgard's Wrath Blood & Truth Pistol Whip (Winner) The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets Trover Saves the Universe Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game A Short Hike Disco Elysium Sayonara Wild Hearts Untitled Goose Game (Winner) What the Golf? Portable Game of the Year Call of Duty: Mobile Grindstone Sayonara Wild Hearts (Winner) Sky: Children of the Light What the Golf? Online Game of the Year Apex Legends (Winner) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Tetris 99 Wargroove Outstanding Achievement in Game Design Baba Is You (Winner) Disco Elysium Outer Wilds Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Slay the Spire Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction A Short Hike Control (Winner) Disco Elysium Outer Wilds Untitled Goose Game Outstanding Achievement in Animation Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Days Gone Death Stranding Devil May Cry 5 Luigi's Mansion 3 (Winner) Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Concrete Genie Control (Winner) Death Stranding Resident Evil 2 Outstanding Achievement in Character Control (Jesse Faden) Death Stranding (Cliff Unger) Death Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Greez) Untitled Goose Game (The Goose) (Winner) Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition Arise: A Simple Story Control (Winner) Erica Golem Mortal Kombat 11 Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Death Stranding (Winner) Mortal Kombat 11 Resident Evil 2 Sayonara Wild Hearts Outstanding Achievement in Story Control Disco Elysium (Winner) Outer Wilds Telling Lies The Outer Worlds Outstanding Technical Achievement Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Concrete Genie Control Death Stranding (Winner) Metro Exodus FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Patrick Shanley patrick.shanley@THR.com @pshanley88