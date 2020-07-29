2020 Emmy Awards: Sterling K. Brown, Jason Bateman and More Among Multiple Nominees

Sterling K. Brown in 'This is Us'; Jason Bateman in 'Ozark' and Maya Rudolph in 'Saturday Night Live'

From Daniel Levy to Maya Rudolph, a look at who's doubling up this year in the performer categories.

After the nominations for the 72nd annual Emmy Awards were announced, there was a selection of performers who celebrated after receiving their first nominations. However, there were also select performers who were recognized for their work in multiple categories.

Below, The Hollywood Reporter takes a look at acting nominees who scored Emmy nominations for multiple programs in the performing categories.

Sterling K. Brown earned his fourth consecutive best actor in a drama series nomination for his role on NBC's This is Us (he won the Emmy in 2017). Apart from being nominated for his role as Randall Pearson, Brown is also nominated in the supporting actor in a comedy series category for his guest arc the third season of Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Jason Bateman joins Brown as a double nominee. After winning the Emmy for best director for the series Reparations, the actor is nominated in the leading actor in a drama series category for the third consecutive time for his role in the Netflix series. He is also nominated for guest actor for a drama series for his recurring role as Terry Maitland on HBO’s The Outsider.

Maya Rudolph is also celebrating after earning three nominations. Two of her noms are in the guest actress in a comedy series category for her impression of Kamala Harris on NBC’s Saturday Night Live. In the same category, the SNL alum — who is a 6-time Emmy nominee — is also nominated for her guest role as Judge on NBC’s The Good Place. Additionally, the actress received a nomination for character voice-over performance for Big Mouth.

Giancarlo Esposito secured an Emmy nomination for supporting actor in a drama series for his appearance on AMC's Better Call Saul. Meanwhile, Esposito also received a nom in the guest actor in a drama series category for his role as Moff Gideon on Disney+’s The Mandalorian.

Angela Bassett was nominated for guest actress in a comedy series for A Black Lady Sketch Show, but is also competing narrator category for her voice work on The Imagineering Story. She was nominated twice before her supporting actress for her work on FX's American Horror Story.

Wanda Sykes is competing both in the guest actress in a comedy series for her appearance on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, as well as in the character voice-over category for her role as Gladys Crank Yankers. The comedian last won an Emmy for writing in the variety series The Chris Rock Show in 1999.

Daniel Levy is celebrating three noms for his work on Pop TV's Schitt's Creek, earning noms for lead actor in a comedy series, writing and directing. Meanwhile Ramy Youssef also earned two noms for his work on Ramy, competing for lead actor in a comedy series and directing.

The 72nd Emmy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who will also serve as executive producer. The show will be broadcast Sunday, Sept. 20, (8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT) on ABC.