Hollywood Reporter's Guide to the 2020 Golden Globes

Everything you need to know about Sunday's show.

The 2020 Golden Globes are set to take place on Sunday, Jan. 5.

From Ricky Gervais' return as host to potential surprise appearances and winners, the 77th annual ceremony is sure to be a night of memorable moments.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's big event.

How to Watch

Before the awards show begins, E! will air footage from the red carpet.

The Golden Globes festivities will kick off at 1 p.m. PT with E!'s Countdown to the Red Carpet special. During the show, the network's hosts, experts and special guests will discuss the awards show. E!'s Live from the Red Carpet coverage will begin at 3 p.m. PT. The coverage will feature Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic interviewing the night's presenters and nominees.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Dick Clark Productions have once again partnered with Facebook Inc. for "HFPA Presents Globes Red Carpet Live," which serves as the official red carpet preshow for the 2020 Golden Globes. Sofia Carson, AJ Gibson, Jeannie Mai and Scott Mantz will host the red carpet special. The live stream begins at 3 p.m. ET on The Golden Globes Facebook page.

The live broadcast of the ceremony begins at 5 p.m. PT on NBC. In addition to watching the awards show directly on the network, the ceremony can be live-streamed on NBC's website and app, provided you're a cable subscriber who can log in with your account info.

Who to Watch

Gervais will return to host the awards show for a fifth time. The comedian previously hosted the event from 2010-2012 and returned for a fourth time in 2016. He follows Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, who hosted the 2019 ceremony.

"Once again, they've made me an offer I can’t refuse. But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening," Gervais said when it was announced he'd return as host.

While visiting the U.K.'s Graham Norton Show, Gervais said that he wasn't worried about offending the night's guests. "When I do it, I'm going to say what I want. I don't have to rehearse. And they say that's fine," the host said of his preparation process. He added, "I do have to tell a lawyer about it just before I go on."

During his The Hollywood Reporter cover story interview, Gervais said his reason for returning to host the show was "complicated." He explained, "I did it the first time because I couldn't believe I was asked. They had never had a presenter. I thought, 'Oh, this is great.' I didn't know what it was like. I had no expectations. I'd won a couple of Golden Globes, so I had been and it was a nice party. I realize it's much better to be at than perform at because you've got no pressure."

He added that he chose to host the 2020 ceremony because the gig is fun. "That first time I did it, [I thought], 'Do I pander to the 200 privileged egos in the room, or do I try and entertain a global audience of 200 million people sitting at home who aren't winning awards?' Well, no contest. I try and make it a spectator sport. I try and play the outsider," he said.

Gervais also reflected on writing his own material and making sure that his jokes age well in light of Kevin Hart's Oscar hosting controversy. "I write jokes and they're considered and I make sure they're bulletproof. Nowadays, you've got to make sure they're bulletproof in 10 years' time, with people going through saying, 'He said this once, 10 years [ago].' Kevin Hart [lost] his job [as Oscars host] for 10-year-old tweets that he said he was sorry about and deleted at the time," he said. "There's more pressure on making [the jokes bulletproof]. It's the world [watching]. This isn't me in a comedy club."

As for who he'll target, Gervais said he didn't plan on making jokes at the expense of one single person. "I think I'll go after the general community. I'd go after cinema and I'd go after television and I'd go after actors and I'll go after pretension and hypocrisy," he said. "I'd go after those big, nebulous things where they can all feel I'm not picking on any one person."

Presenters include Tim Allen, Jennifer Aniston, Christian Bale, Antonio Banderas, Jason Bateman, Cate Blanchett, Matt Bomer, Pierce Brosnan, Glenn Close, Daniel Craig, Ted Danson, Ana de Armas, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ansel Elgort, Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning, Will Ferrell, Lauren Graham, Tiffany Haddish, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Scarlett Johansson, Elton John, Nick Jonas, Harvey Keitel, Zoe Kravitz, Jennifer Lopez, Rami Malek, Kate McKinnon, Jason Momoa, Helen Mirren, Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Pitt, Amy Poehler, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Margot Robbie, Paul Rudd, Wesley Snipes, Octavia Spencer, Bernie Taupin, Charlize Theron, Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Naomi Watts, Rachel Weisz and Reese Witherspoon.

Tom Hanks will receive the Cecil B. DeMille award. The award honors individuals that have positively contributed to the world of entertainment. Former recipients include Jeff Bridges, Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington, Steven Spielberg, Woody Allen, George Clooney, Jodie Foster, Martin Scorsese, Warren Beatty and Robert De Niro.

Hanks is also nominated for best supporting actor in a film for his role in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

Ellen DeGeneres will receive the Carol Burnett Award. She's the second recipient to be honored with the award, following Burnett herself at last year's ceremony. Seen as the television equivalent of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, the Carol Burnett Award is presented to "an honoree who has made outstanding contributions to the television medium on or off the screen."

Nominations

Marriage Story leads the film nominees with six nods. The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follow with five apiece. Joker and The Two Popes landed four noms each.

Netflix made history when the streamer secured its first-ever Golden Globes best picture nominations for four of its films — Martin Scorsese's sprawling mob pic The Irishman, Noah Baumbach’s divorce drama Marriage Story and Fernando Meirelles' biographical drama The Two Popes in the drama category and Craig Brewer's Eddie Murphy starrer Dolemite Is My Name in the comedy or musical category.

The streaming service landed a total of 17 film nominations, which is more than double the number of film nods secured by its nearest rival. For the 2019 Golden Globes, Netflix only had five film nominations.

Harriet star Cynthia Erivo said she was "proud" of her double nominations for the Harriet Tubman biopic. The first-time Globe nominee is up for both lead actress in a drama and original song for the film. "To say I'm very excited is an understatement. This is unbelievable," Erivo told The Hollywood Reporter. She also responded to the powerful reactions to her portrayal of Tubman. "I've heard, 'Your performance made me want to be stronger myself.' And, 'I had no idea what she was going through,'" she said. "And then there are women of color like myself who are just pleased to see a woman like me at the center of a story like this. There have been many tears shed, let's put it that way, throughout these conversations."

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino and Parasite director Bong Joon Ho also also earned double nominations in the best screenplay and best director categories.

Chernobyl, The Crown and Unbelievable lead the television nominations with four nods apiece. Following with three noms each are Barry, Big Little Lies, Fleabag, Fosse/Verdon, The Kominsky Method, The Morning Show and Succession.

Apple landed its first Golden Globes nominations for The Morning Show. In addition to being up for best drama series, both Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are nominated for best actress in a drama series.

Paul Rudd earned his first Golden Globes nomination for his dual role on Netflix's Living With Yourself. "I got texts from people," Rudd told THR about how he learned he was nominated for best actor in a comedy series. "I wasn't watching because it didn't even occur to me that I could."

Fleabag's Adam Scott also spoke to THR about his first-ever nomination for his role as the "Hot Priest." "I was with my best friend, and I was eating a chocolate chip cookie," Scott recalled about learning of his nomination in the best supporting actor in a comedy series category. "I was like, 'Let's get out of here. This beeping sound is driving me crazy.' Then my agent called and he said, 'Congratulations!' I was like, 'On what?' And he said, 'On the Golden Globes!' I was like, 'Oh my god, that is so amazing.'" He continued, "What these awards do is really bring a bigger audience to the shows. Fleabag started out as a really small, kind of intimate show, and I think what Phoebe says in it is so wonderful about humanity and kindness and sexuality and how all these things can live together in a big, messy way."

Kit Harington earned a nod in the best actor in a drama series category for Game of Thrones, the only nomination for the popular HBO series that aired its final season last year. "I'm the 'loner Throner,' it seems," Harington told THR about his nomination. "I just imagine myself sitting down at a table all by myself as the 'loner Throner!'" He added that he didn't "expect" to be nominated. "I thought the show might be, but I was just at home, learning lines, and then my publicists called. It was very unexpected and wonderful," he said.

Awards season hopefuls Ad Astra, Clemency, Dark Waters, Downton Abbey, Honey Boy, Just Mercy, The Lighthouse, The Peanut Butter Falcon, Queen & Slim, Uncut Gems, Us and Waves did not earn any nominations.

While The Irishman earned five nominations, Robert De Niro notably was not recognized in the best actor category, but he is nominated as a producer on The Irishman. Other actors that were left out of the category include Shia LaBeouf for Honey Boy, Adam Sandler for Uncut Gems, Michael B. Jordan for Just Mercy and Paul Walter Hauser for Richard Jewell.

A number of other awards hopefuls only scored one nomination, including Hustlers and Ford v Ferrari. Both films were left out of the best motion picture categories. Meanwhile, Bombshell and Little Women also failed to earn best motion picture, director and screenplay nominations.

Greta Gerwig may have been one of the most high-profile women left out of the best director category, though the all-male field also snubbed fellow awards-hopeful female directors Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), Marielle Heller (Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) and Olivia Wilde (Booksmart). Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story) and Clint Eastwood (Richard Jewell) were also left out of the category.

On the television side, Euphoria, The Good Place, The Handmaid's Tale, Orange is the New Black, PEN15, Silicon Valley, This Is Us, Veep, Watchmen, When They See Us and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt were all shut out. Additionally, broadcast television was completely shut out.

Aftershow

THR has partnered with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to produce the official Golden Globes aftershow for a third time.

Immediately following the awards show telecast on NBC, THR's Twitter account will livestream an hourlong aftershow featuring one-on-one interviews with the night’s winners, show highlights and expert analysis from THR’s awards-season experts.

Film and television expert and host Kristin Dos Santos and THR's Chris Gardner will anchor the show, which is produced in partnership with the HFPA. The live stream will be available on Twitter and connected devices. Viewers in the United States will be able to access the live stream via @THR.

Party the Globes Way

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards will air live from the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

