Golden Globes: Roger Ailes-Centric Projects 'Bombshell' and 'The Loudest Voice' Land Noms

The Jay-Roach directed film and the Showtime series scored two noms each.

Bombshell was bound to dredge up the sexual harassment scandal that roiled Fox News in 2016 — one that saw the eventual ousting of the network's then-chief executive Roger Ailes — but after the announcement of the 2020 Golden Globe nominations on Monday, it appears that the late Ailes will be a central figure throughout awards season, as both Bombshell and Showtime's series centering on the media mogul, The Loudest Voice, landed nods.

Based on the book of the same name by Gabriel Sherman, The Loudest Voice tells the story of Ailes, played by Russell Crowe, with a focus on the last decade of his life. Crowe is nominated in the best performance by an actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television category, and The Loudest Voice itself is up for best TV limited series or motion picture made for TV.

Bombshell won't compete in either of the best picture categories, but both Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie scored acting noms for their roles in the film: best performance by an actress in a drama and best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any film, respectively.

Theron plays the real-life former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly, who was among the group of women to publicly accuse Ailes of sexual harassment. Robbie's "Kayla," on the other hand, is a composite character based on other women who spoke out against the network's founder.

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards will air live on NBC coast to coast Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Ricky Gervais is returning to host for a record fifth time.